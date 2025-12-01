NY-Based Abstract Expressionist Artist Jill Krutick Debuts Animorph Series at Aqua Art Miami During Art Basel Miami

Jill Krutick's Animorph Series On View Jill Krutick, Abstract Expressionist Artist

December 3–7, 2025 | VIP Opening: December 3

Aqua Art Miami is the perfect setting to share this new body of work. My hope is that viewers feel transported beneath the waves, inspired to consider the urgent need to safeguard the world’s oceans.” — Jill Krutick

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary abstract expressionist artist Jill Krutick will unveil her newest installation, the Animorph Series , at Aqua Art Miami in partnership with SHIM Art Network. The exhibition takes place from December 3–7 during Art Basel Miami. The presentation marks a striking evolution in Krutick’s environmentally focused practice, bringing together imagination, memory, and advocacy through a dynamic suite of underwater-inspired works.The Animorph Series comprises 16 ink-on-Yupo pieces, each 18 x 18 inches, arranged in an immersive installation that evokes the fluidity and wonder of the ocean’s depths. Drawing on Krutick’s personal experiences as an avid scuba diver, the series conjures imaginary undersea creatures, vibrant ecosystems, and the surreal beauty of coral reefs. The luminous colors and organic forms create a dreamlike, ever-shifting aquatic world—one that celebrates the ocean’s vitality even as it underscores its fragility.These new works build on the momentum of Krutick’s celebrated Coral Reef series, which was featured in a 2023 solo museum exhibition at The Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. That exhibition included a monumental 85-foot-long, site-specific installation composed of 25 individual panels, integrating oil, acrylic, paper, plastic, and found materials. A meditation on environmental stewardship, the piece served as a vivid reminder of the threats facing the world’s coral reefs and marine life.With the Animorph Series, Krutick extends this narrative, transforming ink into vibrant tributaries of movement and life. Each composition serves as both a celebration of the sea’s biodiversity and a call to action to protect these invaluable natural habitats.Aqua Art Miami, known for spotlighting emerging and mid-career artists during Miami Art Week, offers an intimate setting for collectors, curators, and art lovers to discover fresh perspectives from around the globe.Event InformationExhibition: Animorph Series by Jill KrutickLocation: Aqua Art Miami, 1530 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139Room: Penthouse & Room 120, SHIM Art NetworkDates: December 3–7, 2025VIP Opening: December 3, 2025About Jill KrutickJill Krutick is a New York–based abstract artist whose work explores themes of nature, transformation, and emotional resonance. Her practice spans oil, acrylic, ink, mixed media, and ambitious site-specific installations. Krutick’s work has been exhibited in museums and galleries nationally and overseas and is held in private and public collections worldwide.Jill Krutick has been a full-time, contemporary abstract expressionist artist since 2010. But already, Krutick she has been honored with six museum exhibitions on two continents, including four solo shows. She recently participated in Art Capital at Le Grand Palais, Paris, Comparaisons. Krutick is a most unusual, even radical, artist in that she is equally analytical and creative. Before her fantasy career as a full-time artist, Krutick was a high-ranking media executive and a top-ranked equity analyst on Wall Street. Prior to leaving the corporate world and committing to her art practice full time, she was Fortune Magazine’s #1 Entertainment Analyst in 2001. The energy, talent and perception that created success in the business world have refocused on mark making that is both rhapsodic and conversational, expressing her passion for the environment and visionary imagination.Coral reefs have become the language in which Krutick communicates not only as an artist but as an artist/gallerist entrepreneur. Krutick has expanded her artist network, global reach and artistic discovery by opening her studio space to hundreds of artists over the past few years. She has worked with MFA students, photographers, printers, painters, sculptors, watercolorists and eco-warriors. These efforts underscore the necessity for artists to come together to realize their own dreams. Very much like a coral reef, we are all interdependent on each other.Krutick paints in her Westchester, New York studio/gallery with her Old English Sheepdogs, Rocket, Violet and Rocket’s son, Buzz.

Video of Jill Krutick Creating Coral Beliefs In Her Art Studio

