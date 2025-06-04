Art Gotham in New York City Presents NATURE ArtNow Exhibition Opening June 26th at 6 pm

Opening Reception Thursday, June 26th, 2025 Selected Artist Works to be Displayed

Westchester artist and curator Jill Krutick showcases established and emerging artists, including those with classic exhibitions and solo museum shows.

Delighted to present artists whose nature-infused creations combine creative storytelling with timeless appeal—offering works of lasting impact and value.” — Jill Krutick, curator NATURE ArtNow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Gotham Presents "NATURE ArtNow" — A New Group Exhibition Curated by Jill KrutickArt Gotham New York is pleased to announce the opening of NATURE ArtNow, a new group exhibition featuring 21 artists from across the country. Opening June 26, 2025, the show explores contemporary abstraction and expressionism through the lens of nature, offering a diverse and compelling visual journey.Curated by artist and curator Jill Krutick , the exhibition is accompanied by a detailed catalogue that highlights the breadth and richness of the featured works. NATURE ArtNow will be celebrated with both an opening and a closing reception, held on June 26 and July 17, 2025, from 6 to 9 PM.The exhibition is on view at Art Gotham's newest location, 125 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 2–5 PM, or by appointment. The event is free and open to the public.For inquiries or appointments, please email artgotham@gmail.com or text 914.522.0420.Presenting Artists:Marcy Axelrod | Gabriela Bornstein | Carol Bouyoucos | Kimberly Dawnly | Joslyn Doerge (Joz D.) | Katharine Dufault | Libby Gabrielle | Debra Graham | Bruce Helander | Wanda Kopec | Simone Kurtz | Mervis Lampley | J.Steven Manolis | Pedro Manuel | Leila Pinto | June Reidenberg | Pearl Rosen Golden | Annemarie Ryan | Heather Stivison | Jay Sylvester | Malu TanCuratorial DescriptionNature is not a static backdrop—it is a living, breathing entity, ever-changing and deeply intertwined with our existence. Artists are invited to explore Nature: ArtNow -- the dynamic relationship between art and the environment. We call on artists to reinterpret the natural world in ways that challenge, celebrate, and re-envision its presence in our lives.Through painting, digital and mixed media, this exhibition presents nature not just as subject matter but as collaborator, material, and inspiration. Some works embrace the organic flow of landscapes, translating the rhythms of wind, water, and growth into visual form. Others deconstruct and reconstruct the elements of nature, offering abstract visions of the earth. Together, they challenge us to see beyond the expected—to imagine nature in new forms, textures, and possibilities.In an era of environmental uncertainty, NATURE ArtNow also serves as a reflection on our impact on the planet. It asks: How do we shape nature, and how does nature shape us? What role does creativity play in reimagining a sustainable future? This exhibition offers a response, weaving together themes of transformation, impermanence, and renewal.ABOUT ART GOTHAMFounded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With three locations in New York City, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community. By embracing the lively spirit of Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination, both in-person and online, for discovering and celebrating the beauty of contemporary art.For more information follow Instagram @artgotham | website: artgotham.com | email: info@artgotham.comABOUT JILL KRUTICKJill Krutick, an abstract expressionist painter and curator, has showcased and curated exhibitions at her studio/gallery in Mamaroneck, NY, as well as through collaborations with SHIM Art Network, featuring artists from around the world in cities such as Venice, Miami, and Berlin. A full-time artist since 2010, Krutick’s work has been exhibited in six museums across two continents, including four solo shows over the past six years. In 2023, she unveiled Coral Beliefs, an 85-foot-long site-specific mixed media installation at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton, Ohio. Most recently, she participated in the 2025 Salon Comparaisons at Le Grand Palais in Paris.For more information follow Instagram @jillkrutickfineart | website: jillkrutickfineart.com | email: jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com

