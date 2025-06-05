Revised Opening Date & Location for Jill Krutick's Solo Exhibition at Art Gotham in New York City

Opening Reception June 26th at 6pm 40x30 inch, Coral Reef Series painting, mixed media on canvas 60 x 60 inches, oil on canvas

Opening Reception Updated to Thursday, June 26th at Art Gotham's newest location 125 Rivington Street, NYC 10002

This retrospective gives a glimpse into my creative arc over the past 15 years. Bold experimentation with color, texture, style and materials has yielded an extensive body of work inspired by water.” — Jill Krutick

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Updated Exhibition Information: Krutick's work will be on view from June 26 - July 17, 2025 with opening and closing receptions from 6 - 9 pm on Thursday, June 26 and Thursday, July 17. Art Gotham has an additional location at 125 Rivington Street , New York NY 10002, which is where Krutick's exhibition will be held.Jill Krutick, a renowned artist known for her vibrant and nature-inspired works, has been selected for a solo exhibition at Art Gotham. "A Retrospective: Journey Through Nature," will feature a collection of Krutick's artwork from the past 15 years, highlighting her evolution as an artist and the various series of work she has developed. A catalogue made for this exhibition details the importance of each series to Krutick's art practice.Krutick's love for nature, the environment, and the interplay of color, shapes, and texture is evident in her artwork. Her pieces are a reflection of her personal journey and her passion for preserving the beauty of the natural world. Through her art, she hopes to inspire others to appreciate and protect the environment.The retrospective will feature works from her Ice Cube, Shangri La, Coral Reef, Dreamscape, Geometric, Works on Paper and Abstract Landscape Series. Each series explores different parts of Krutick's artistic journey from the regimented to the imaginary. Krutick uses bold colors, texture and mixed media to tell stories and share a journey through her artistic vision of the world around her.Krutick's artwork has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the country, and her upcoming solo show at Art Gotham Gallery is highly anticipated by art enthusiasts and collectors. The retrospective will be on display from June 26th through July 17th and will be open to the public during gallery hours (Thursday, Friday, Saturday 2 pm - 5 pm) or by appointment. A reception and artist talk will be held at the opening on Thursday, June 26th and at the closing of the exhibit on Thursday, July 17th from 6 pm - 9 pm. This is a unique opportunity to experience the creative energy of Krutick's art .For more information about the exhibition and Krutick's artwork, please visit the Art Gotham Gallery website or contact artgotham@gmail.com.About Jill KrutickJill Krutick’s paintings present a 21st Century iteration of Abstract Expressionism. She has been a full-time artist since 2010. Her work has been displayed at six museums on two continents, including four solo shows in the past six years. In 2023, Krutick installed an 85-foot-long site-specific mixed media artwork called Coral Beliefs at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton, Ohio. Her most recent group show was at Le Grand Palais in Paris for the Salon Comparaisons, 2025.Krutick is a most unusual, even radical, artist in that she is equally analytical and creative. She was a media executive and a top-ranked equity analyst on Wall Street. Prior to leaving the corporate world and committing to her art practice full time, she was Fortune Magazine’s #1 Entertainment Analyst in 2001.The energy and talent that created success in the business world have refocused on art that is both rhapsodic and conversational, expressing her passion for the environment. Krutick paints in her Westchester, New York studio with her Old English Sheepdogs.For more information follow Instagram @jillkrutickfineart | website: jillkrutickfineart.com | email: jsk@jillkrutickfineart.comAbout Art Gotham GalleryFounded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With three locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City. By embracing the lively spirit of Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination, both in-person and online, for discovering and celebrating the beauty of contemporary art.For more information follow Instagram @artgotham | website: artgotham.com | email: info@artgotham.com

About Jill Krutick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.