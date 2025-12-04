Small Living Company and Collège La Cité Celebrate Completion of First Tiny Homes Built in New Construction Curriculum

Collège La Cité and SLC partner to build tiny homes

Small Living Company (SLC) is proud to announce the completion of two towable tiny homes built by students from Collège La Cité in Ottawa.

ROCKLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Living Company (SLC), a North American leader in sustainable and off-grid modular housing, is proud to announce the completion of two towable tiny homes built by students from Collège La Cité in Ottawa. These builds mark the first major milestone of a new hands-on construction program launched in 2025, integrating housing innovation directly into the learning environment.Over the past semester, students and faculty worked alongside SLC’s design and manufacturing team to construct fully functional, road-ready tiny homes that reflect modern, energy-efficient, and mobile living standards. The units now stand as living demonstrations of how compact, purpose-built housing can help meet growing demands for affordability, mobility, and sustainability across Canada.This collaboration provides students with direct immersion into the full modern residential construction cycle, from framing to systems integration, to finishes and inspection. The partnership also supports SLC’s broader mission to train the next generation of skilled talent in Canada and advance cost-effective, scalable and off-grid housing solutions.“These completed homes represent more than a construction project; they showcase what’s possible when education and industry come together with a shared purpose,” said Aaron Markel, CEO of Small Living Company. “La Cité students have built homes that will be lived in, showcased, and used in real communities. That’s meaningful, tangible impact.”Lynn Casimiro, President and CEO of Collège La Cité, added: “By contributing to the construction of these homes, our graduates gain a truly immersive experience as part of their academic journey. This partnership strengthens our curriculum, develops job-ready skills and opens doors in one of Canada’s fastest-growing sectors.”SLC’s tiny homes feature high-efficiency insulation, mobility-ready chassis, and options for off-grid systems, including solar power, incinerating toilets, and greywater recycling. These technologies introduce students to the next wave of construction standards required for northern climates, remote communities, and affordable and sustainable building initiatives.The completed homes will be showcased at upcoming events and may be deployed as part of SLC’s community housing initiatives.“With more partnerships and international deployments on the horizon, this pilot reinforces why Canada must continue leading the charge in sustainable housing,” said Markel. “What we’ve proven here is that the world is ready for this technology, and Canada is ready to lead.”About Small Living Company (SLC)Small Living Company designs and manufactures sustainable, mobile tiny homes and modular living solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal applications. With operations across Canada and expansion into the U.S. and Mexico, SLC builds durable, high-performance homes engineered for extreme climates, off-grid functionality, and modern living needs. Learn more at www.smallliving.co About Collège La CitéAs the largest French-language college of applied arts and technology in Ontario and outside Quebec, La Cité places student success at the forefront by offering more than 140 programs in state-of-the-art facilities and a learning environment grounded in modern, forward-looking experiential practices. In addition to its main Ottawa campus, La Cité operates the Minto Trades Centre – Alphonse-Desjardins Campus in Orléans and is present in Toronto, Hawkesbury and West Ottawa.

