Small Living Company Brings Off-Grid Tiny Homes to Home Depot Canada

One of Small Living Company's Home Depot Models

Small Living Company (SLC), a Clarence-Rockland-based startup, is proud to announce the launch of its tiny homes on Home Depot Canada’s online platform.

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Living Company (SLC), a Clarence-Rockland-based housing startup, is proud to announce the official launch of its complete-it-yourself tiny home models on Home Depot Canada’s online platform. These modular homes are now available for purchase across Ontario, with a Canada-wide rollout planned for 2026, marking a significant milestone for the small-town company with ambitious national aspirations.Founded in 2022, SLC designs and manufactures rapid, mobile, and off-grid housing solutions tailored to meet Canada’s growing housing affordability and infrastructure challenges. Built at the company’s facility in Clarence-Rockland, each SLC home is designed to be deployed in days, not months, and is equipped with the option for full off-grid living, eliminating reliance on overloaded municipal services.“We started SLC with the idea that better housing could come from smaller places, literally and figuratively,” said Aaron Markel, CEO of Small Living Company. “Launching with Home Depot is a huge moment for our team, our hometown, and our mission to build smarter, faster, and greener homes for Canadians. It’s proof that a company from Clarence-Rockland can scale across the country, and beyond.”SLC’s tiny homes are up to 80% more affordable than traditional housing and are eligible for various off-grid upgrades, including solar power, water purification, greywater recycling, and incinerating toilets. These features position SLC’s homes as a vital solution for Canadians and governments of all levels struggling with land access, rising infrastructure costs, or a lack of housing stock.“This is a proud day for Clarence-Rockland,” said Mario Zanth, Mayor of Clarence-Rockland. “A homegrown company is now taking its vision for affordable, sustainable housing to Canadians from coast to coast. We’re incredibly proud of the innovation coming from our community and excited to watch SLC scale nationwide.”SLC is now the first mobile tiny home builder to list its models with Home Depot Canada. The initial launch includes three models, with full kits and optional upgrades, all built in Canada and designed for Canadian conditions.About Small Living CompanyFor more information or to view available models, visit www.smallliving.co or search “SLC” on Home Depot Canada.

