Analyzing Frontline Trends to Seize Opportunities: Macao’s Convention and Exhibition Industry Gains High Recognition from the World

MACAU, December 1 - To support the local convention and exhibition industry in seizing opportunities amidst the rapidly changing landscape, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held a training course and Meet@Macao exchange event on 27 Nov at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. IPIM’s convention and exhibition consultant shared insights on the topic “Future trends in MICE for 2026 and beyond”, attracting over 50 industry professionals and representatives from the MICE sector and higher institutions in Macao.

Analysing Trends to Seize Opportunities

IPIM President Che Weng Keong stated in his speech that Macao's convention and exhibition sector has received multiple international awards in 2025, reflecting both quantity and diversity in the industry’s development. The training and exchange activities focused on emerging global trends in the MICE industry and technological innovation, helping to foster co-operation and communication between local industries and international organisations, professional associations, and Macao’s conference ambassadors. This will further promote the internationalisation and sustainable development of Macao's convention and exhibition industry in the future.

Technology Reshaping Experiences and Enhancing Efficiency: Industry Exchange Sparks New Ideas for Events

The training was led by prominent figures, including Patrick Delaney and Pádraic Gilligan, co-founders of a consulting company; and Gráinne Ní Ghiollagáin, managing partner. They delved into three themes: "Emerging Technologies & Innovation", "Changing Client Expectations and Experiences", and "Global Economic and Cultural Shifts", exploring new trends and technological innovations in the global convention and exhibition industry for 2026, including technological advancements in events, shifts in customer needs, the impact of the global economic landscape on event planning, execution strategies, and destination marketing.

Following the training course, IPIM invited several “Macao Conference Ambassadors” to exchange views with the convention and exhibition consultants and representatives from the local industry and higher institutions. Industry professionals noted that the training helped them grasp how cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence can reshape exhibition experiences and operational efficiency; analyse the impacts of geopolitical, economic, and cultural changes on the attractiveness of conference destinations and industry strategies, thereby enhancing participant experiences and uncovering new opportunities. They also introduced the newly revised Conference and Exhibition Stimulation Programme, encouraging all representatives to make good use of the programme and bid for international conventions to be held in Macao.

Industry Representative Honoured as “Outstanding Leader in Conventions” – Macao’s Exhibition Strength Gains High International Recognition

Earlier this month, President of the Macao Association of Convention, Exhibition & Tourism Sectors Alan Ho was awarded the “Outstanding Leader in Conventions” award at the AFECA (Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations) 2025 Annual Meeting and its 20th Anniversary Celebration, making him one of the first inductees into the inaugural “AFECA Hall of Leaders.” This award brought high praise for Macao’s convention and exhibition industry from the international community, marking the first international individual accolade received by the Macao convention and exhibition sector and further confirming its widespread recognition and affirmation.

In 2025, IPIM will promote a total of 22 convention and exhibition training courses with government departments, higher institutions, and local industry representatives, including seven internationally recognised training programmes covering topics such as venue management and bidding strategies, as well as 15 local professional certification courses, workshops, seminars, and online training. Moving forward, IPIM will continue to enhance industry competitiveness through professional training programmes, systematically cultivating talent in the convention and exhibition field, and consistently working alongside the industry to promote the development of Macao's convention and exhibition sector.