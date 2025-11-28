Fall into a new career at these upcoming events 

Meet with a VA recruiter

Explore a new career at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) while you attend exciting conferences across the U.S. Our recruiters will be attending several events in November and December to share more about available opportunities and how a career at VA can have a big impact on Veterans.

If you’re All About Veterans like we are, plan to attend one of the following events:

Read on to learn more about how to register for these events and meet with a VA recruiter.

Advancing Innovation: Imaging the individual

This November 30 through December 4, join the global radiology community in Chicago, IL, to explore the future of precision medicine and inclusivity at RSNA 2025, which aims to explore new frontiers, push boundaries and bridge the gap between personalized care and global health disparities.

Be sure to stop by VA’s booth (#1248) to learn more about how your skillset can make a difference in the life of a Veteran.

You can register for this event online.

Discover cutting-edge research

Join fellow hematologists and health care professionals from December 6 – 9 in Orlando, FL, at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. Attendees will have access to hundreds of educational sessions and will be able to network with top researchers, trainees and clinicians.

VA recruiters (Booth #1909) will also be there and ready to discuss how you can join the mission of caring for our nation’s Veterans. Stop by to learn more!

You can register for this event online.

Work at VA

Join our recruiters at these upcoming events and jumpstart a meaningful VA career. Learn more and apply on VA Careers.