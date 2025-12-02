Submit Release
Actress Natalia Fuentealba lands a role in 'International Dateline', a powerful step in her growing presence on screen

With a bold presence on screen and a rapid career growth behind the scenes, Natalia Fuentealba is defining a new paradigm for Latin talent in Hollywood and independent film

Natalia Fuentealba joins a cast that includes names like Laura Meadows, Rachel Ashley Johnson, Nika Khitrova, Marie Paquim and Keyla Wood.

Her performances as well, are gradually earning recognition, drawing attention from independent‑film circuits and casting a spotlight on her as a serious performer

Her acting work and acknowledgments in her expertise has also earned her presence at film festivals.

She is building a solid acting career and parallel complementary career as a casting director, working on international casts in Hollywood and independent film. This dual role strengthens her understanding of the industry from inside out.

Natalia Fuentealba Chilean Actress with a Director’s Eye and a Performer’s Command

Becoming a filmmaker and actress gave me the freedom to create — but working in casting turned it into a 360-degree experience. I understand storytelling from the inside out.”
— NATALIA FUENTEALBA -Actress, Filmmaker, Casting Director
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalia Fuentealba as an actress is as well a Rising Force in Casting Direction lands an amusing comedy participation in “International Dateline” web series.

In the story “International Dateline”, Natalia Fuentealba brings to life the character of Juanita — the younger sister of Maria, both Colombian sisters, whose quiet resilience hides a deep internal journey, often contrasted by the weightless, impulsive approach of her younger sister, interpreted by Natalia. “International Dateline” if I was serious created and directed by John Luksetich and Randy Kent.

Natalia began her journey studying at the New York Film Academy and quickly made a name for herself as a dedicated, versatile actress. In the past year alone, she has been involved in over 35 projects — a testament to her drive, resilience, and the demand for her talent.

Notably, she has appeared in events such as the Broadway International Film Festival Los Angeles (BIFFLA), as an expert panelist in a well respected platform that showcases both emerging and established filmmakers and talents. Similarly, her participation in the “Xicitla Film Festival” as a jury, aligns her with a movement that celebrates national and international cinema across genres and styles. These festival appearances contribute to her growing credibility and visibility as an actress committed to meaningful, independent projects.

Natalia Fuentealba, her relevance as an actress and casting director.

