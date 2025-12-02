Actress Natalia Fuentealba lands a role in 'International Dateline', a powerful step in her growing presence on screen
With a bold presence on screen and a rapid career growth behind the scenes, Natalia Fuentealba is defining a new paradigm for Latin talent in Hollywood and independent film
Natalia Fuentealba joins the cast of “International Dateline” that includes names like Laura Meadows, Rachel Ashley Johnson, Nika Khitrova, Marie Paquim and Keyla Wood.
Her performances as well, are gradually earning recognition, drawing attention from independent‑film circuits and casting a spotlight on her as a serious performer
Her acting work and acknowledgments in her expertise has also earned her presence at film festivals. Here as a panelist at the Broadway international film Festival in Los Angeles.
Natalia Fuentealba Chilean Actress with a Director’s Eye and a Performer’s Command
In the story “International Dateline”, Natalia Fuentealba brings to life the character of Juanita — the younger sister of Maria, both Colombian sisters, whose quiet resilience hides a deep internal journey, often contrasted by the weightless, impulsive approach of her younger sister, interpreted by Natalia. “International Dateline” if I was serious created and directed by John Luksetich and Randy Kent.
Natalia began her journey studying at the New York Film Academy and quickly made a name for herself as a dedicated, versatile actress. In the past year alone, she has been involved in over 35 projects — a testament to her drive, resilience, and the demand for her talent.
Notably, she has appeared in events such as the Broadway International Film Festival Los Angeles (BIFFLA), as an expert panelist in a well respected platform that showcases both emerging and established filmmakers and talents. Similarly, her participation in the “Xicitla Film Festival” as a jury, aligns her with a movement that celebrates national and international cinema across genres and styles. These festival appearances contribute to her growing credibility and visibility as an actress committed to meaningful, independent projects.
international News
TheWoodPr
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Natalia Fuentealba, her relevance as an actress and casting director.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.