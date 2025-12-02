Actress Natalia Fuentealba lands a role in 'International Dateline', a powerful step in her growing presence on screen

With a bold presence on screen and a rapid career growth behind the scenes, Natalia Fuentealba is defining a new paradigm for Latin talent in Hollywood and independent film Natalia Fuentealba joins the cast of “International Dateline” that includes names like Laura Meadows, Rachel Ashley Johnson, Nika Khitrova, Marie Paquim and Keyla Wood. Her performances as well, are gradually earning recognition, drawing attention from independent‑film circuits and casting a spotlight on her as a serious performer Her acting work and acknowledgments in her expertise has also earned her presence at film festivals. Here as a panelist at the Broadway international film Festival in Los Angeles. She is building a solid acting career and parallel complementary career as a casting director, working on international casts in Hollywood and independent film. This dual role strengthens her understanding of the industry from inside out.

Natalia Fuentealba Chilean Actress with a Director’s Eye and a Performer’s Command

Becoming a filmmaker and actress gave me the freedom to create — but working in casting turned it into a 360-degree experience. I understand storytelling from the inside out.” — NATALIA FUENTEALBA -Actress, Filmmaker, Casting Director

Natalia Fuentealba, her relevance as an actress and casting director.

