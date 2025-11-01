Submit Release
Viandka Carrillo Joins the Jury of Xilitla Film Festival and Becomes the Face of Yummy’s New Campaign

Her appearances on magazine covers and global campaigns reflect her status as an international reference in beauty, creativity, and empowerment.

Her performances and her timeless beauty have made Viandka a recognizable face in film, television, and music

Viandka Carrillo continues to make her mark in the international entertainment industry, standing out for her talent, discipline, and the elegance that defines her presence on screen.

Her growing role in the cultural spectrum includes constant participation in film festivals around the world and her respected position as a jury member at the Xilitla Film Festival, where she represents a new generation of Latin creatives.

As the face of Yummy, the innovative Venezuelan mobility and delivery platform, Viandka embodies inclusion, progress, and the sophistication of a modern Latina woman.

Viandka Carrillo stands as a symbol of Latin excellence—an artist whose work connects with brands and storytelling as a form of expression.

I believe in art that connects people — when you act from truth, you create something that travels farther than language or borders.”
— Viandka Carrillo -International Actress
HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian actress and filmmaker Viandka Carrillo continues to expand her international presence, adding two new milestones to her fast-rising career: serving as a jury member this last October at the Xilitla Film Festival and also becoming the official face of Yummy’s latest campaign.

Recognized for her magnetic screen presence and creative versatility, Carrillo has built a solid path in the entertainment industry since studying at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. Her work spans across film, television, and music videos. ,

Alongside acting, she has also built a reputation as a filmmaker and acting coach, developing a creative portfolio that has been showcased at film festivals worldwide.

Carrillo’s participation as a jury member at the Xilitla Film Festival in San Luis Potosí, in this edition 2025 recognizes her growing influence within the film community and highlights her contribution to international cinema.

Simultaneously, her selection as the image of Yummy’s new advertisement and campaign is being released on line and positioned her as the official face for this platform. Yummy is expexting to give a fare battle to all the other ride platforms that exists currently even to Titans like Uber.

Her ongoing recognition as a cover girl underscores her relevance as an actress and model whose appearances in multiple international music videos have been watched by millions around the world.

From Los Angeles to Miami, Mexico, and Colombia, Viandka Carrillo represents the next generation of international talent: an actress, filmmaker, and creative visionary whose career continues to merge art, culture, and beauty with international impact.

Viandka Carrillo interviewed at Morning Show “ Manana Latina” in Los Angeles

