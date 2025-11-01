Viandka Carrillo Joins the Jury of Xilitla Film Festival and Becomes the Face of Yummy’s New Campaign

Her appearances on magazine covers and global campaigns reflect her status as an international reference in acting. Her performances and her timeless beauty have made Viandka a recognizable face in film, television, and music Viandka Carrillo continues to make her mark in the international entertainment industry, standing out for her talent, discipline, and the elegance that defines her presence on screen. Her growing role in the cultural spectrum includes constant participation in film festivals around the world and her respected position as a jury member at the Xilitla Film Festival, where she represents a new generation of Latin creatives. As the face of Yummy, the innovative Venezuelan mobility and delivery platform, Viandka embodies inclusion, progress, and the sophistication of a modern Latina woman.

Viandka Carrillo stands as a symbol of Latin excellence—an artist whose work connects with brands and storytelling as a form of expression.

I believe in art that connects people — when you act from truth, you create something that travels farther than language or borders.” — Viandka Carrillo -International Actress

Viandka Carrillo interviewed at Morning Show “ Manana Latina” in Los Angeles

