Hazel Ortega Caps a Powerful October with Impactful Conference Appearances

Hazel Ortega at Las Vegas at the Human AF empowerment + wellness event LIBERÁNDOME continues the conversation in a format that allows viewers to interpret the message in their own way. LIBERÁNDOME presents moments drawn from Hazel Ortega’s personal experiences, offering audiences reflections on perseverance and the choices that shape one’s path. Hazel continues to appear at select empowerment events, contributing her perspective on personal development and leadership among other voices in the field. At the recent Las Vegas women’s leadership events, Hazel stood alongside powerful female voices from business, real estate, and entrepreneurship — a true exchange of strength and purpose.

As the highly anticipated theatrical premiere in Los Angeles of “LIBERÁNDOME” approaches at the Saban Theatre on November 23.

For me, this month has been a month of meeting new leaders, inspiring new audiences and reinforcing my belief that when you combine vision with action you change lives — mine included” — Hazel Ortega Author

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed behavioral psychologist, bestselling author, and entrepreneurial visionary Hazel Ortega is rounding out a landmark month of impact with two major conference engagements in Las Vegas.In Las Vegas this October, Ortega’s presence lit up stages at high-profile business and empowerment gatherings where she delivered keynote talks on mindset mastery, manifestation, and scaling purpose-driven growth. These sessions reaffirmed her standing as a leading voice in personal development and entrepreneurial strategy.She has live talks at “Called for More, empowerment, and wellness summit”, as well as her “Manifesting Millions Workshop” by Hazel Ortega. She also was a celebrity judge at WILD X are there Saban Theatre iconic place where She’s next to set and present her transformational theater production, LIBERÁNDOME, a story born of her own journey and the tools she’s used to help thousands of others transform their lives. On Sunday, November 23 at 1:45 PM sharp, will be the debut of LIBERÁNDOME read written by acclaimed playwrights Adriano Numa, and Gerardo Lazos, at the iconic Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. Based on her bestselling book “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets”, the play recounts a journey of resilience, redemption, and the belief that everything truly is possible. Audiences will witness an immersive experience that combines storytelling, emotional depth, and actionable tools drawn directly from Ortega’s life and mission.Tickets for LIBERÁNDOME are available now — audiences are encouraged to secure their seats and bring their communities: families, organizations, groups of friends, and anyone ready to be part of this movement of hope and transformation.Ortega says. “On November 23 we’ll bring that same energy to the stage and carry it into the lives of everyone who shows up.”

Hazel Ortega LIBERÁNDOME Documentary

