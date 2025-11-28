THINKWARE Unveils ARC 900 Dash Cam: Ultra-Premium Recording with Dual STARVIS 2 Sensors

ARC 900

ARC 900 delivers next-level clarity, high-frame recording, and advanced driver-assistance features in a sleek, connected design

With the ARC 900, we set a new benchmark for dash-cam performance” — THINKWARE spokesperson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-leading dash-cam brand THINKWARE today announced the launch of its most advanced camera to date: the ARC 900. The newest flagship in the ARC lineup, the ARC 900 is engineered for drivers who demand professional-grade video quality, smarter safety features, and effortless connectivity.

Powered by dual SONY STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR, the ARC 900 captures true 4K UHD front and 2K QHD rear footage at a smooth 30 frames per second. From daytime glare to night-time low-light, the camera delivers top of the line detail and exposure balance.

Key Features of the ARC 900:

Exceptional Visual Clarity

● 4K UHD (2160p) front at up to 30 FPS; 2K QHD (1440p) rear at up to 30 FPS

● Dual HDR technology for precise contrast and color in challenging lighting

● High Frame Recording: 60FPS on 2K front and FHD rear setting

● Super Night Vision ensures sharp, noise-free night footage

● Wide field of view: 146° front / 160° rear

Next-Generation Connectivity

● Built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi for fast downloads

● Built-in GPS and USB-C data transfer for streamlined setup

● Supports microSD cards up to 512 GB for extended recording

Smart Safety & Parking Surveillance

● Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) with Forward Vehicle Start Alert (FVSA) and Traffic Light Change Alert (TLCA)

● Multiple Parking Modes: Energy-Saving, Motion/Impact Detection, Time-Lapse, and High-Temperature Cut-Off

● Smart thermal protection for reliable operation in extreme climates

Premium Design & Convenience

● Bright 3.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen (480 × 320) for intuitive playback and easy settings control

● High-stability mount with quick-release cradle

● Voice control for hands-free operation

● Includes a 64 GB microSD card, constant-power cable, installation tools, Bluetooth Remote accessories

For a limited time, Amazon customers can purchase the ARC 900 for $359.99 USD, a special promotional price reflecting a substantial discount from its MSRP of $419.99. This exclusive deal offers drivers one of the best opportunities to upgrade to THINKWARE’s latest premium dash cam at a remarkable value.

“With the ARC 900, we set a new benchmark for dash-cam performance,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “From 4K/30 FPS recording and dual STARVIS 2 sensors to Wi-Fi connectivity and intelligent parking surveillance, it’s built for drivers who want absolute confidence behind the wheel.”

For more information, visit: https://thinkwarestore.com

About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dashcams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.

