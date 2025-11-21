THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Deals on Best-Selling Dash Cams

THINKWARE

THINKWARE, a global dash cam leader, launches Black Friday with major discounts on top models, offering shoppers big savings on premium vehicle safety tech.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with deep discounts on many of its most popular dash cams for Black Friday.

From November 20th through November 30th, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time savings on premium dash cams that deliver next-level protection, cutting-edge design, and advanced driver assistance features.

Featured Black Friday Deals:

ARC 700: $249.99 (MSRP: $329.99) – THINKWARE’s newest compact dual-channel dash cam delivers true 4K front and 2K rear recording, enhanced by Dual HDR and THINKWARE IQ Tuning for exceptional clarity day or night. It also features Super Night Vision 2.0, 24/7 motion and impact detection with optional radar-assisted parking mode, built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi and GPS, and includes a 64GB SD card.

ARC: $189.99 (MSRP: $249.99) – THINKWARE’s most compact dual-channel dash cam delivers stunning 2K 1440P QHD video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display for a sleek, modern experience.

U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $429.99 (MSRP: $549.99) – THINKWARE’s flagship model featuring 4K UHD recording, Super Night Vision 4.0, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99) – Combines 2K QHD front and 1080P rear resolution with Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for dependable day-and-night protection.

THINKWARE’s Black Friday lineup extends beyond dash cams alone, featuring exclusive discounts on accessories and bundled sets designed to enhance performance and convenience. Shoppers can save on top-rated models and add-ons, including the F70 PRO ($79.99), F200 PRO 2CH ($149.99), X1000 2CH ($219.99), iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99), iVolt Xtra External Battery Pack ($369.99), and its Radar Module ($79.99).

For professional and rideshare drivers, the Q200 3-Channel Rideshare Bundle is available for $279.99 (MSRP: $349.99), complete with a Multiplexer Box and Infrared Rear Camera for clear, in-cabin recording. The Q200 2-Channel Bundle, featuring the Infrared Rear Camera, is also available for $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99).

Shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive dash cam and battery bundles, such as the U3000 2-Channel paired with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack for $679.99 (MSRP: $799.99), offering extended parking surveillance and premium protection.

All Black Friday deals are available through THINKWARE’s official Amazon store, THINKWARE’s website, and select online retailers. Learn more about THINKWARE’s full product range at www.thinkware.com.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

