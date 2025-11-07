THINKWARE launches the U3000 Pro setting a new benchmark for dash cam technology

THINKWARE U3000 PRO

THINKWARE, the world’s leading dash cam brand, has officially launched its latest model, the U3000 Pro.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, the world’s leading dash cam brand, has officially launched its latest model, the U3000 Pro. Building on the success of the award-winning U3000, the new Pro version combines premium protection, advanced safety features and connected services, while maintaining the same price point as its predecessor.

The U3000 Pro is equipped with front (4K) and rear (2K) Sony STARVIS 2 HDR cameras (IMX678 + IMX675), delivering outstanding image quality day and night. A built-in Radar Event Detection system extends motion sensing beyond the range of the original U3000, while ADAS features such as Forward Collision Warning and Front Vehicle Departure Alert provide enhanced safety support for UK drivers.

Integrated Wi-Fi and GPS ensure accurate recording and ease of use. THINKWARE’s Smart Parking Mode protects vehicles 24/7, with high-temperature safeguards and battery-saving functions. For fleet users, the U3000 Pro also supports an optional IR camera, enabling three-channel coverage for maximum driver and passenger protection.

A key upgrade is the introduction of Connected Service support, allowing drivers to monitor and manage their dash cam through a smartphone app. The service offers real-time live view, impact alerts, vehicle tracking, driving history analysis, and emergency notifications, making the U3000 Pro one of the most versatile dash cams on the market.

“The U3000 Pro builds on everything that made the U3000 one of our most popular models, adding extended radar detection, superior night vision and advanced connected features. We expect the U3000 Pro to be among our best-selling dash cams this Christmas, offering UK drivers the very best in road safety and protection.”



