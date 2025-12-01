EV Buddy Inc. announced the beta launch of EVChargeShare App™, the app that connects EV drivers with nearby chargers

EVChargeShare App Launch Team Photo EVChargeShare App Flyer

EV Buddy Launches EVChargeShare™ APP Beta – A Simple Way to Share EV Chargers and Get Paid

We’re not just launching another app, We are building a complete EV charging ecosystem that connects Fixed chargers and mobile charging so drivers can get energy whenever and wherever they need it.” — Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO, EV Buddy

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Buddy Inc. today announced the beta launch of EVChargeShare App™, its new service that connects EV drivers with nearby home and business chargers. The idea is simple:Share your EV charger. Get paid. Help drivers.With EVChargeShare, EV owners who already have a charger can list it in a few minutes and earn money when other drivers reserve and use it. EV charger owners choose their price and hours. Drivers can quickly find a place to charge at nearby homes and businesses instead of worrying about crowded public stations or getting towed. Drivers can see the price, photos, and reviews before they book. Payouts are then sent automatically to the charge owner's bank.Our simple mobile app will power the whole experience—drivers and hosts can use it to find, book, plug, and pay in just a few taps, much like the apps they already use every day.Who Can Be a Host?Adding your EV charger to EVChargeShare Network can bring more visitors, longer stays, and extra income from parking spaces they already own:Homeowners with a driveway or garage== Airbnb and short-term rental hosts== Small restaurants and cafés== Hotels and motels== Grocery stores and supermarkets== Gyms and fitness centers== Churches and community centers== Small offices and co-working spacesBuilt to Make EV Life Easier“EV drivers shouldn’t have to stress about where they’ll charge,” said Mike Cully, Chief Development Officer at EV Buddy Inc. “With EVChargeShare, we’re opening up thousands of hidden chargers in homes and businesses so drivers can use a simple app to find, book, plug, and pay in seconds.”“Today you would never book a hotel that doesn’t offer Wi-Fi,” added Kishore Devisetti, Sales Director at EV Buddy Inc. “Very soon, EV charging will be the same—a standard amenity that guests simply expect.”The service includes trusted ratings and reviews, upfront pricing, and real-time availability, so both drivers and hosts know exactly what to expect.Join the Beta WaitlistEV Buddy is now inviting EV drivers and charger owners to join the beta waitlist.Sign up at: www.evbuddy.net/signup About EV Buddy Inc.EV Buddy Inc. is a clean-tech startup based in Edison, New Jersey. The company is building smart tools and services that make EV ownership easier, including EVChargeShare™, a marketplace for shared chargers, and innovative mobile charging solutions.For media inquiries, please contact:Website: www.evbuddy.net

