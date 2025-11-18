EV Buddy Selected by the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT): The Only EV‑to‑EV Charger

EVChargeShare Portable Fast DC Charger for EV 2 EV Power transfer EV buddy Rivian Earn on Your Schedule—Become an EVChargeShare® Driver or Host

From Edison’s light bulb and phonograph to Tesla’s AC power, this town sparked the modern age. With CSIT’s support, EV Buddy is next—bringing fast, practical EV charging to everyday drivers.” — Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO, EV Buddy

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Buddy Selected by the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) : The Only EV‑to‑EV Portable Fast DC Charger — Power When and Where You Need It.EV Buddy Inc., a clean-tech startup in Edison, New Jersey, is building a simple but powerful idea: one electric car helping another electric car on the road—like jumper cables for EVs, but smarter and faster with DC fast charging.Based in Edison—just minutes from Thomas Edison’s historic Menlo Park laboratory, in a town where the legacies of both Edison and Nikola Tesla still inspire new electric inventions—EV Buddy has created a portable system that lets one EV safely give fast power to another EV without needing a fixed charging station.EV Buddy Inc. has been selected and awarded a Clean Tech Seed Grant (Round 4) by the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) to help test, improve, and launch this EV-to-EV roadside charging solution so drivers don’t have to worry about getting stuck with a low battery.EV Buddy’s EVChargeShare platform is designed to:• Deliver “charge instead of tow” – mobile, high-power V2V DC fast charging that helps low-battery EVs get back on the road quickly.• Unlock a new host economy – allowing homes and businesses to list their EV chargers, set their price, and earn income.• Support gig workers, fleets, and roadside partners – creating new earning opportunities while improving EV reliability.• Expand access in areas where building permanent charging stations is slow, costly, or difficult.“We are honored to receive this support from CSIT and the State of New Jersey,” said Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO of EV Buddy Inc. “Building this next-generation EV solution in Edison—so close to Menlo Park—feels like continuing the spirit of invention that started here. This grant helps us move from a proven prototype to real-world deployments that reduce range anxiety and charger anxiety for everyday drivers.”“This funding allows us to refine our hardware, improve field operations, and grow partnerships with roadside assistance providers, fleets, site hosts, and communities,” said Henry Behnke, Chief Operating Officer of EV Buddy Inc. “We are focused on making EV charging work where drivers actually need it—not just where it’s easiest to install permanent stations.”EV Buddy thanks CSIT, NJEDA, NJBPU, and the State of New Jersey for supporting early-stage clean-tech companies and helping bring new EV solutions to life that reduce emissions, support jobs, and position New Jersey as a leader in EV innovation.About EV Buddy Inc.EV Buddy Inc., headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, is developing EVChargeShare, a patent-pending platform that combines portable EV-to-EV DC fast charging (“charge instead of tow”), a host-based EV charging marketplace, and next-generation fast charging solutions. EV Buddy’s mission is “Taking Your EV Further” by eliminating range and charger anxiety, expanding charging access in both cities and underserved areas, and creating new earning opportunities for EV owners, hosts, gig workers, and service partners.Media ContactEV Buddy Inc.Website: www.evbuddy.net

Charging BMW iX3

