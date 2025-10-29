EV Buddy Opens Waitlist for Mobile V2V DC Fast-Charging Service

Earn on Your Schedule—Become an EVChargeShare® Driver or Host EV buddy Rivian Ford Mustang MachE

Drivers & Hosts earn delivering on-site V2V DC fast charging—no tow. Join EV Buddy’s EVChargeShare® waitlist for pilots and payouts

Turn EV rescues into income with on-site V2V DC fast charging. Drivers & Hosts: join EV Buddy’s EVChargeShare® waitlist today” — Beverly Beaudoin, CMO EV Buddy

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Paid to Rescue EVs: Join the EVChargeShare Waitlist (Drivers & Hosts)Earn as a Host or Gig Driver; roadside assistance companies and insurers invited to collaborate EV Buddy Inc. today announced the public waitlist for EVChargeShare, a mobile, on-site vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) DC fast-charging service that gets stranded EVs moving in minutes—no tow required. The company is inviting gig workers and Hosts to join the network and earn by delivering fast charging or hosting compact, portable DC units.Who can join as Gig Drivers & Responders• Rideshare drivers (e.g., Uber, Lyft) between trips• Delivery/courier drivers (e.g., DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart, Amazon Flex)• Off-duty first responders and public safety personnel• Roadside assistance technicians and tow operators• Security/campus patrol and municipal fleet personnel• Dealership service porters/valets and rental locationsWhat you’ll do: Accept a dispatch, arrive safely, connect the EVChargeShare unit, deliver Minute- a-mile DC fast Charging, and complete the job in the app.Requirements: Valid driver’s license, insurance, smartphone, and completion of EV Buddy safety training/SOPs.Earnings: Standard response (~2 hours) and priority (~1 hour), plus tips; weekly payouts.Brand names are examples of participant categories only and do not imply endorsement.Host opportunitiesTurn your EV, parking space, or EVChargeShare device into a revenue stream:• Rent a parking spot or vehicle to support local charge delivery• Offer convenient Level 2 top-ups and dispatch compact DC fast units for on-site fast EV DC Charging• Participate in pilots with fleets, dealerships, and municipalitiesHosts include: EV repair & auto service shops; car dealerships & used-car lots; Turo/Getaround operators & small rental fleets; Airbnb/short-stay hosts & boutique inns; tow companies/roadside assistance & mobile mechanics; commercial & municipal fleets.Customer voice — PA Direct Auto Sales“After an EV in our inventory stalled on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, we faced an expensive tow. Drivers need a faster option. We plan to rent vehicles and EVChargeShare devices to gig workers so they can deliver charge on demand, and we’re exploring an operating program with PennDOT and insurance partners.”— Richard Kennedy, PA Direct Auto SalesExecutive perspective“We have gas stations on every corner and people still run out of gas. EVs deserve the same safety net. On-scene V2V DC fast charging restores range in minutes, reduces costly tows, and builds confidence to accelerate EV adoption.”— Henry Behnke, Chief Operating Officer, EV Buddy Inc.How EVChargeShareworks1. Request a boost in the app or via dispatch.2. A nearby Gig Driver arrives with a compact DC unit and delivers ~20 kW to reach home, work, or a fast charger.3. Sessions are safe, verified, and logged—no donor-vehicle modifications required.Join the waitlist & partnershipsWaitlist & sign-ups: evbuddy.net/signupPartnerships: partners@evbuddy.netFleets, roadside providers, dealerships, insurers, and public agencies are encouraged to contact us.About EV BuddyEV Buddy Inc. builds portable V2V DC fast-charging solutions and software that keep EV drivers moving, reduce towing, and expand access to reliable on-scene charging.About PA Direct Auto SalesPA Direct Auto Sales is a used-vehicle dealership in Levittown, Pennsylvania (6500 Manning Blvd., Levittown, PA 19057). They focus on a no-pressure buying experience, hand-pick inventory, and support online shopping with financing and delivery options.Media ContactEV Buddy Inc.press@evbuddy.netevbuddy.net***Brand names are examples of potential collaborators and do not imply endorsement. Forward-looking statements may change based on regulatory, technical, or commercial factors.***

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.