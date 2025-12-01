Leaf & Vessel Launches Canada's First Premium Functional Tea Brand with Historic Three-Day Sell-Out

Canadian ladies are prioritizing what they put in their cup—this is part of a global functional tea movement” — Suzette Sewell

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As thousands of women lined up outside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for Canada's National Women's Show, few anticipated the wellness revolution waiting inside. Leaf & Vessel made history, achieving an unprecedented three consecutive days of sell-outs while introducing Canada's first premium functional tea brand.

Many attendees found their perfect tea and tea making sets, using Leaf & Vessel’s innovative tea guide "Find My Tea", demonstrating strong market appetite for personalized wellness solutions. The brand's mission to make complex functional teas accessible resonated powerfully with health-conscious Canadians seeking premium quality teas without compromise.

Friday's sell-out star, Rose Ginger Turmeric Green Tea, captured attention as an inflammation-fighting powerhouse blend. Saturday saw the superfood tea Moringa Peppermint Tea fly off shelves, while Sunday's complete sell-out of French Earl Grey left attendees requesting restocks.

The Toronto-inspired tea tins and convenient pre-measured sachets proved game-changers for busy professionals. The legendary Da Hong Pao in ready-to-brew sachets—became an instant favourite, offering focus-enhancing benefits.

Speaking from the Life and Learning Stage, Sewell expressed gratitude for supporting homegrown entrepreneurship. "Canadian ladies are prioritizing what they put in their cup—this is part of a global functional tea movement."

The momentum continues with Leaf & Vessel's highly anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony with Richmond Hill Mayor David West, and councillor Micheal Shiu, marking the formal launch of Canada's premier destination for functional luxury teas.

www.leafandvessel.ca

Instagram: leaf_vessel

