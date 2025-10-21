Starscapes Productions LLC Ignites a New Era in Global Entertainment Rooted in Armenian Culture

“We are a few, but they call us Armenians.” — Paruyr Sevak

Humble beginnings, bold vision” — Founder and Creative Director Lilit Vivian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starscapes Productions LLC sparks a new era in entertainment — where Armenian roots meet today’s global pop energy. Inspired by the global legacy of System of a Down in rock, Starscapes Productions LLC now channels that same fire and passion into the vibrant world of pop, blending tradition with modern rhythm to create a sound that transcends borders.

With its first major project, Starscapes Productions LLC launches a global search for the next generation of all-girl talent — a unique Armenian pop group set to blend worldwide sounds with cultural soul. This isn’t just about one ethnicity; it’s about giving rising stars from every background a stage to shine, connect, and inspire.

Auditions are officially open through December 1, 2025, inviting passionate young performers to become part of something extraordinary — where culture, creativity, and ambition align under one vision.

Starscapes Productions LLC is built on the idea that music is universal — and that representation

matters. Through this project, the company celebrates Armenian creativity while welcoming

collaboration and unity among global artists.

And this is only the beginning — Starscapes Productions LLC’s next project, an all-girl orchestra

blending hip-hop and classical elements, will open doors to talent of all ethnicities and backgrounds, symbolizing a shared journey of music and empowerment.

“Humble, yet unstoppable.”

Starscapes Productions LLC

*auditions@starscapesproductions.com

*www.starscapesproductions.com

*415 N. Camden Dr., Suite 111

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

