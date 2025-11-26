'The Refining Room' is Set to Ignite a Global Movement of Healing, Deliverance & Spiritual Transformation Among Women

Refining Room

Author Blossom Refined Launches her Worldwide 90-Day Devotional Memoir for Women Breaking, Becoming, and Being Set-Apart on November 26, 2025.

the room where God breaks what was never built on Him, rebuilds what the world tried to destroy, and reveals the woman He meant you to be.”” — Blossom Refined

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a defining moment for Christian women’s literature, rising author, minister, and prophetic encourager Blossom Refined, known in everyday life as Josette Fleury announces the highly anticipated worldwide release of her debut devotional memoir, "The Refining Room: A 90-Day Journey for Women Breaking, Becoming & Being Set-Apart.

This uniquely structured devotional memoir arrives at a critical time when women around the world are confronting emotional wounds, soul-ties, spiritual identity crises, and life transitions that require both divine intervention and guided inner healing. A blend of storytelling, devotion, prophetic impartation, scripture meditation, and reflective journaling, The Refining Room invites women into a sacred place of spiritual transformation what the author calls “the room where God breaks what was never built on Him, rebuilds what the world tried to destroy, and reveals the woman He meant you to be.”

This transformational 90-day journey will be available globally in eBook, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats across Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play Books, Selar, Audible, and Findaway Voices. Additionally, French and Spanish translations are set for release in 2026, expanding its reach to a truly global community of women hungry for deliverance, purpose, and spiritual growth.

A Devotional Memoir Built from Fire, Faith & Real Transformation

More than just a devotional, The Refining Room is a deeply personal, emotionally charged narrative rooted in the author’s own decade-long refining season—marked by divorce, heartbreak, chronic illness, spiritual warfare, soul-tie trauma, personal reinvention, and ultimately complete surrender to God’s transformative power. Every entry is intentionally designed as a daily encounter with healing and truth. Each day includes:

● A mini-scene narrative rooted in the author’s testimony

● A REFINED Focus that highlights the day’s transformational theme

● A devotional teaching grounded in Scripture

● A meditation verse for spiritual anchoring

● A prophetic declaration to shift identity

● A prayer for covering, deliverance, and spiritual intimacy

● A reflective journaling prompt to deepen inner work

Unlike traditional devotionals that focus solely on scripture or commentary, The Refining Room merges memoir-style storytelling with ministry, exposing the raw emotions, questions, struggles, and victories that women often hesitate to share openly. Blossom Refined’s writing is vulnerable yet powerful, gentle yet prophetic, and deeply rooted in biblical truth. Her voice reaches women in places they often hide brokenness, shame, waiting seasons, hidden seasons, confusion, loss, and longing for both clarity and God’s voice.

Availability

The Refining Room: A 90-Day Devotional Memoir for Women Breaking, Becoming & Being Set-Apart Releases: November 26, 2025.

Available on:

Amazon • Barnes & Noble • Selar • Apple Books • Kobo • Google Play Books • Audible • Findaway Voices

Formats:

eBook • Paperback • Hardcover • Audiobook

Translations (2026):

French & Spanish

Bulk orders available for churches, ministries, organizations & corporations.

Media, Bulk Order & Interview Requests Contact:

Josette Fleury (Blossom Refined) — Author & Speaker

📧 info@josettefleury.com

📱 TikTok: @BlossomRefined

📺 YouTube: @BlossomRefined

Website: https://josettefleury.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

