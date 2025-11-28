Americans Living in Sanctuary States Are Thankful for Our Law Enforcement for Making Their Neighborhoods Safe Again

Sanctuary politicians like Governor Newsom, Governor Pritzker, and Governor Hochul put American lives at risk by allowing murderers, gang members, and drug traffickers to roam free

WASHINGTON — As millions of Americans gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, they can be thankful for our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement for removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including rapists, gang members, murderers, drug traffickers, and human smugglers. Those living in sanctuary states can be especially thankful after their politicians failed to protect them, their families, and their neighbors.

“Americans should take a moment at the table this Thanksgiving to give thanks to the men and women of ICE law enforcement who are literally putting their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “No one should be more grateful than those living in sanctuary states where their politicians failed to protect them and chose to prioritize criminal illegal aliens over their own constituents' safety. Governor Newsom, Governor Pritzker, and Governor Hochul, you’re welcome for making your neighborhoods safe again.”

Below are some the heinous criminal illegal aliens ICE law enforcement arrested in sanctuary California, Illinois, and New York:

ICE Illinois arrested Jesus Vega-Arvizu, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and previously removed SIX times. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault of a federal officer, burglary, and six counts of illegal reentry.

ICE Illinois arrested Pedro Enrique Colmenares-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member. He was previously arrested for homicide, sexual assault with a firearm, and obstructing justice and convicted of possession of a weapon.

ICE Illinois arrested Jonathan Avina-Barrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Latin Kings gang member, arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics, and drug dealing, and convicted of two counts of escape from custody and robbery.

ICE Illinois arrested Adolfo Ismael Enriquez-Orozco, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and Paisas gang member, arrested for battery and convicted for smuggling aliens and human slavery or trafficking.

ICE California arrested Kevin Omar Perez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, arrested on four counts of domestic violence, three counts of drug possession, two counts of battery, two counts of brandishing a replica firearm, failure to appear, and weapon offense, and convicted for disturbing public peace, willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon the person of another. He also has a warrant for arrest in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.

ICE California arrested Hector Machado-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Nortenos gang member, convicted of illegal reentry, domestic violence, and stealing a vehicle.

ICE California arrested Juan Ruiz-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and West Side 18th Street gang member with a final order of removal from 1995, convicted of multiple counts of drug possession, drug trafficking, selling cocaine, and driving under the influence of liquor.

ICE California arrested Jose Antonio Flores-Duenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos-13 gang member who was previously removed four times, convicted of domestic violence and arrested for illegal re-entry -- a felony.

ICE New York arrested Robert Savio Panton, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica and a Black Guerrilla Family gang member, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin (41 kilos) and sentenced to a life in imprisonment.

ICE New York arrested Yohenry Josue Betancourt-Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, arrested for destroying evidence, obstruction, possession of stolen property, and assault, and convicted of three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of larceny, and assault.

ICE New York Arrested Carlos Roberto Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of attempted murder, racketeering, possession of a weapon, and drug trafficking and arrested for burglary and assault.

ICE New York arrested Jose Armando Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and a MS-13 gang member, charged for homicide and racketeering.

