Virginia High School Assistant Principal and Brother Arrested for Plotting to Kill ICE Law Enforcement Officers

Our ICE officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of John Wilson Bennett and Mark Booth Bennett, both United States citizens, for planning to carry out attacks against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On November 17, 2025, DHS alongside the Virginia Beach Police Department launched an investigation after an off-duty Norfolk, Virginia police officer overheard John Wilson Bennett, and his brother Mark Booth Bennett, discussing plans to “kill police officers and ICE agents.” Mark Bennett was also overheard saying he was planning to meet with likeminded individuals in Las Vegas, Nevada, to purchase firearms with explosive rounds to carry out the attacks.

John Wilson Bennett (left) and Mark Booth Bennett (right)

On November 19, 2025, Mark Bennett was arrested at the Norfolk International Airport where he was scheduled to depart on a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, en route to Las Vegas. The same day, John Bennett was arrested in Virginia Beach, where he has served as the Assistant Principal of Kempsville High School since 2009.

“It’s chilling that a human being, much less a child educator, would plot to ambush and kill ICE law enforcement officers—offering such specifics as to getting a high caliber rifle that would pierce the law enforcements’ bullet proof vests. Thanks to Homeland Security Investigations and our partners, these men are behind bars,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our officers are facing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members. From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families.”

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, a violation of Virginia state law and will undergo court proceedings at a later date.

