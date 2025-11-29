As American Families Gathered for Thanksgiving, ICE Law Enforcement Officers Were Working, Arresting Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Pedophiles, and Rapists

WASHINGTON — While millions of Americans gathered for Thanksgiving, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers were hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including murderers, pedophiles, and rapists.

“While Americans gathered around the table with their families and friends for Thanksgiving, DHS law enforcement officers were hard work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Some of the Thanksgiving Day arrests include murderers, pedophiles, and rapists. As a nation, we are grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every single day—including on holidays—to protect our neighborhoods and make America safe again.”

Salvador Cifuentes-Catalan, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old in Santa Ana, California.

Ernest Henry Wagner, a criminal illegal alien from Belize convicted of rape in Elkhart, Kansas.

Oluwadamilola Christiannah Akinpelu, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in the Southern District of New York.

Keith Henry Thompson, a criminal illegal alien from the Bahamas, convicted of murder in the third degree in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Julio-Hernandez-Popcatl, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of open lewdness in Easton, PA.

