The Carrie Smith Real Estate Group Celebrates 20 Years Serving Terre Haute Market

Celebrating two decades, The Carrie Smith Real Estate Group specialized residential and commercial property across Terre Haute and the region.

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrie Smith, founder of The Carrie Smith Real Estate Group @ Gibson Real Estate, has served the Terre Haute, Indiana, real estate market for over 20 years. Her dedicated five-person team extends services to Brazil, Sullivan, Clinton, and Rockville, focusing on both residential and commercial properties.Carrie holds designations as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and is a GUILD member, a distinction unique to her in the area. She is also a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES). A graduate of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Carrie transitioned from a career in special education, driven by a desire to assist clients individually. Her professional ethos centers on principles of integrity, diligence, and steadfast commitment to client interests.Known for her client-focused approach and resilience, Carrie handles each transaction with personal accountability, aiming to build lasting client relationships. An early career achievement involved facilitating the swift sale of a challenging property, which went under contract in two days during a slow market. This demonstrated her dedication to achieving positive outcomes for clients, a practice that continues to drive her work today.For more information about The Carrie Smith Real Estate Group and real estate services in Terre Haute, please visit the official website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.