Sunny Singh Walia: Real Estate Broker Expands with Luxe Dream Home Ltd. in Milton, Alberta

MILTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Singh Walia , a real estate broker, has announced the establishment of Luxe Dream Home Ltd. in Milton, Alberta. Singh Walia, who began practicing in 2022, focuses on residential, commercial, and luxury property sales.Sunny quickly gained experience navigating varied market conditions, having started during a period of market adjustment. Sunny's methodology emphasizes understanding client objectives and employing effective communication to achieve transaction goals for clients across various property types.In the first year of practice, Sunny achieved approximately $70,000 in commission. By the second year, Sunny received the Million Dollar Award from Sutton Group Realty and was recognized as a top listing and producing agent within the brokerage and brand in 2023. Sunny has expanded further, opening two brokerages—Luxe Home Town Realty Inc. and Luxe Dream Home Realty Ltd.—in the fourth year of professional service.For more information about Luxe Dream Home Ltd. or Sunny Singh Walia's services, please visit the official website.

