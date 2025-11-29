Oasis Group Continues to Drive Success in Sarasota Real Estate Market with Leadership of Niall Phelan and Jeffrey Bray

Niall Phelan and Jeffrey Bray

Sarasota real estate professionals recognized in new construction, luxury properties, and investment strategy; two decades of combined experience.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Group , a prominent real estate firm in Sarasota, Florida, is projecting $100 million in sales for 2025, following a year where it facilitated the sale of over 100 homes. Specializing in new construction, resales, first-time homebuyers, and luxury properties across Lakewood Ranch and Downtown Sarasota, the firm leverages over two decades of combined investment experience.Co-founded by Jeffrey Bray and Niall Phelan, Oasis Group's approach emphasizes data-driven insight, strategic analysis, and transparent client communication. Bray contributes corporate-level deal strategy, drawing from his background as a lead negotiator for a multinational corporation. Phelan, known for his marketing vision and appreciation for architectural heritage, has a strong record in the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch markets.Recognized within the top 1% of real estate professionals nationwide for client satisfaction on Zillow, Oasis Group is a specialist in Lakewood Ranch, consistently ranked as Florida's top multigenerational development. The firm has a proven track record of assisting clients in achieving significant savings on new construction purchases through expert negotiation and informed advocacy.

