Candyce Astroth: Founder of Perfect Choice Real Estate Recognized in Fairfax, Virginia

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candyce Astroth, founder of Perfect Choice Real Estate in Fairfax, Virginia, is a real estate professional with 13 years of experience. A military spouse and mother, Candyce specializes in military relocation , assisting downsizing and move-up buyers, and facilitating assumption loans. Her methodology centers on a "People Over Profit" principle, aiming to provide client care throughout the homeownership process.Candyce's career began with a background in finance and included practicing real estate in Tennessee and California before she settled in Northern Virginia in 2017. Her experience includes guiding military families through VA loans, assisting with downsizing, and helping families transition to new homes. This approach focuses on client education and support.Perfect Choice Real Estate and Candyce Astroth have received multiple recognitions. Candyce was named a Top 40 Realtor in Northern Virginia and included in NOVA Real Producers’ “40 Under 40” program. She has been recognized by Northern Virginia Magazine as a Top Producing Team in 2023 and a Top Producing Agent in 2024 and 2025. Her firm, Perfect Choice Real Estate, was ranked the #1 Midsize Team in Transactions for Samson Properties in 2024 and has achieved over $300 million in total sales volume. Candyce also serves as a host for The American Dream TV, covering community stories and local real estate. Her team has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Teams in Northern Virginia. For every home sold, Perfect Choice Real Estate partners with Food for Others, a Northern Virginia nonprofit, to provide meals for five families for one week.

