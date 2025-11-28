Saudi Hospital Plans to Quadruple Capacity and Integrate Discovery, Manufacturing, and Clinical Testing Under One System

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is preparing for a major expansion of its research enterprise, aiming to quadruple its capacity and surpass one thousand active interventional clinical trials within the next eight years. The plan reflects a broader shift toward a more coordinated system that aligns scientific discovery with clinical application.The hospital is strengthening its research structure to support the development of emerging therapies and diagnostics, focusing on areas where early discovery can translate more directly into patient care. This direction is shaping work on RNA based therapeutics, peptide based theranostics, and rapid molecular diagnostics designed to improve accuracy and turnaround time in clinical settings.The institution continues to advance in cell and gene therapy as well, having developed its own CAR T cell treatments for leukemia and lymphoma while expanding studies to additional disease areas. New research facilities are being planned to sustain this growth, including centers dedicated to interdisciplinary innovation and disease focused research across cancers, genetic disorders, neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases.Close coordination with national research and regulatory bodies is intended to strengthen translational work and accelerate evaluation pathways for promising therapies and medical technologies. By consolidating core research, development, and clinical validation activities within a single ecosystem, the hospital aims to shorten the path from discovery to patient benefit and expand access to precision medicine across the region.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025 and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

