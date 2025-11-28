Hashtag Influencer Names Camila Pinzón CMO After Finland Breakthrough

Hashtag Influencer, a SocialFi platform has appointed Camila Pinzón, former Miss World Colombia, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hashtag Influencer, a SocialFi platform built for verified influence, compliance, and creator payments, has appointed Camila Pinzón, former Miss World Colombia, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).Camila is a multilingual strategist with two master’s degrees and global pageantry leadership experience. She joins as Hashtag Influencer expands its Europe go-to-market program and scales a proven pageantry-to-SocialFi model across new countries.Finland Case Study Shows Repeatable ModelThe appointment follows Hashtag Influencer’s Nordic milestone in Helsinki, where the company powered the Miss World Finland Gala 2025 with digital ticketing, verified creator bio pages, and live fan engagement in partnership with the Nordic Beauty Pageantry Association.The activation delivered measurable traction:• 500,000+ Instagram engagements tied to the event’s digital rollout• First digitally ticketed and live-streamed Miss World Finland final of its kind• Verified contestant bio-commerce pages enabling sponsorship and fundraising• A repeatable blueprint now expanding beyond Finland and Estonia into additional European marketsFinland SocialFi Case Study:Market ContextGiven pageants’ social-first nature, an estimated $60M–$240M per year of the global pageant ecosystem already flows through influencer-driven promotion and creator-led marketing — a number rising with livestreaming and bio-commerce.A Moment for Purpose-Driven InfluenceThe Finland success arrives amid a global surge in pageantry-driven creator influence. On Nov. 27, Colombia won Miss International 2025, reinforcing the country’s leadership in purpose-centered public platforms and influencer culture.Camila: “Influence Needs Trust and Proof”“I’m grateful and excited to join Hashtag Influencer at a time when creators need more than visibility — they need verified trust, compliant systems, and real economic pathways,” Pinzón said.“What drew me here is that this platform is built on proof-of-performance, technology, and payments — not hype. We’re giving women with purpose, and creators everywhere, a system that supports them before, during, and long after the spotlight.”Founder Dr. Ravi Singh said Camila’s appointment supports the company’s next phase. “Camila brings cultural credibility and a global marketing engine for Europe and Latin America. Finland proved the model. Now we scale it.”Key Links• Hashtag Influencer: https://www.hashtaginfluencer.com • Miss World Official Website: https://www.missworld.com About Hashtag InfluencerHashtag Influencer is a SocialFi platform integrating identity verification, certified participation records, compliant disclosures, and payments into a trusted creator ecosystem for influencers, brands, agencies, and platform administrators. Founded by Dr. Ravi Singh, the company is building the trusted infrastructure layer for the global creator economy.

