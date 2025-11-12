Black Hills AI Elevates Tom Marlow to CAIO to Focus on Flagship Otto IP™ Platform; CEO Jim Hallenbeck to Lead Renewals

Black Hills AI and Black Hills Renewal Logos

New Chief AI Officer role positions top intellectual property services company for accelerated AI innovation while strengthening service delivery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Hills AI BHAI ), the leading provider of attorney-built generative AI platform Otto IP™ and automated, outsourced Intellectual Property (IP) services, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence while deepening integration across its service portfolio.“Tom has been instrumental in leading the Renewals side of the enterprise and establishing Black Hills AI as a trusted partner for IP law firms and in-house corporate IP teams,” said Black Hills AI CEO Jim Hallenbeck. “Tom’s innovation within the IP Renewals space made him an obvious choice to help guide Black Hills AI’s continued expansion into AI even beyond Otto IP™, which has revolutionized the work of intellectual property attorneys.”Marlow, who has served as both the President of Black Hills Renewals and as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for BHAI, is transitioning fully into the new role of Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) for BHAI.“My focus as CAIO is to advance Otto IP™ and continue our innovation in AI/IP workflows and to further our industry-leading automation capabilities, ensuring our partners are always equipped with the best-in-class technology to improve their efficiency, productivity, and profitability,” said Marlow. Otto IP™, BHAI’s flagship AI platform, has already transformed how IP attorneys draft patent applications and formulate US and foreign office action responses. Marlow’s expanded focus signals the company’s commitment to expanding these capabilities.This move underscores BHAI’s commitment to maintaining and extending its position as a forward-thinking industry leader with cutting-edge, impeccably accurate, and secure U.S.-based technology.Jim Hallenbeck, President and CEO of Black Hills AI, will assume the role of President of Black Hills Renewals.Hallenbeck will leverage his deep experience as a seasoned IP attorney and firm leader to drive a cohesive strategy that integrates renewals with the company's full suite of automated and outsourced services. His leadership assures clients and partners that the commitment to flawless accuracy, transparency, and flexible service options—which many law firms and corporations rely on to offload a low-margin, high-liability administrative burden—remains the highest priority.“This organizational evolution plays directly to the strengths of our leadership team,” commented Hallenbeck. “My immediate priority is to maintain and expand the trusted, collaborative partnership with our Black Hills Renewals clients, while empowering Tom to focus his entire effort on enhancing Otto IP™ and our broader AI capabilities. This focus will ultimately allow both Black Hills Renewals and Black Hills AI to deliver even greater efficiency and transformative value to all our clients across the IP lifecycle.”This leadership transition is effective immediately and is positioned to accelerate the strategic growth of Black Hills AI, reinforcing its standing as a trusted partner for IP professionals seeking highly accurate, U.S.-based, attorney-led solutions.About Black Hills AI & Black Hills RenewalsBlack Hills AI was founded by experienced intellectual property attorneys to provide law firms and corporations with accurate, efficient, and secure IP management solutions. Offering outsourced docketing and paralegal services, automated IP renewals, and the proprietary Otto IP™ AI platform, Black Hills AI is the trusted, U.S.-based partner dedicated to optimizing operations, mitigating risk, and empowering legal teams to focus on strategic growth.Black Hills Renewals provides seamless patent annuity management services for law firms, corporations, and individual inventors. With transparent pricing, data-driven analytics, and integration with major docketing systems, Black Hills Renewals delivers peace of mind by simplifying patent portfolio management through superior service and strategic decision support.

