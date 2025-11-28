Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,368 in the last 365 days.

NUJ statement on removal of day one protection from unfair dismissal

The NUJ has expressed concern over the weakening of provisions in the Employment Rights Bill after the UK government removed the right to day one protection from unfair dismissal.

In a U-turn on its manifesto commitment, the government instead plans to introduce the right after six months. This follows opposition to the Bill in the House of Lords and reported lobbying by business groups.

While reducing the qualifying period from two years to six months would be an improvement on the current legislation, recent analysis from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) showed that this would still leave over 2 million workers at risk of unfair dismissal.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The decision to water down protections from unfair dismissal is deeply disappointing. There are already various barriers to entering the media industry. Without day one protection, journalists at the start of their career will continue to experience unfair working conditions and job insecurity.

“The government’s priority must be to implement the Employment Rights Bill without further dilution or delay. The NUJ will continue to work with the TUC and our parliamentary group to press for the earliest implementation of the Bill.”

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ statement on removal of day one protection from unfair dismissal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more