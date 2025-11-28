NUJ statement on removal of day one protection from unfair dismissal

The NUJ has expressed concern over the weakening of provisions in the Employment Rights Bill after the UK government removed the right to day one protection from unfair dismissal.

In a U-turn on its manifesto commitment, the government instead plans to introduce the right after six months. This follows opposition to the Bill in the House of Lords and reported lobbying by business groups.

While reducing the qualifying period from two years to six months would be an improvement on the current legislation, recent analysis from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) showed that this would still leave over 2 million workers at risk of unfair dismissal.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The decision to water down protections from unfair dismissal is deeply disappointing. There are already various barriers to entering the media industry. Without day one protection, journalists at the start of their career will continue to experience unfair working conditions and job insecurity. “The government’s priority must be to implement the Employment Rights Bill without further dilution or delay. The NUJ will continue to work with the TUC and our parliamentary group to press for the earliest implementation of the Bill.”

Return to listing