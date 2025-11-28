NUJ welcomes assurances on jobs as Tuam Herald set to change hands

The NUJ has welcomed the assurance by the proposed new owners of the Tuam Herald, Celtic Media Group, that all jobs at the County Galway newspaper will be retained when the transfer of ownership is completed in 2026.

The proposed sale of The Tuam Herald, founded in 1837, is contingent on approval from Ireland’s Consumer Protection and Competition Commission and the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Directors of The Herald Print & Publishing Company, David and Mary Burke, announced the proposed sale of the newspaper title and related assets to Celtic Media Group this morning when staff met Frank Mulrennan, Celtic Media Group chief executive. All employment rights are protected under Transfer of Undertakings regulations.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary, said:

"The Tuam Herald has a proud tradition and has been inextricably linked with the Burke family. The small team in Tuam have given many years of dedicated service to the newspaper and I hope that loyalty will be recognised by the outgoing directors in a tangible manner if and when the sale is approved. "Existing terms and conditions of employment at the Tuam Herald are governed by an agreement with the NUJ and these are covered by the transfer of engagement. "As a union we have collective agreements with Celtic Media Group and look forward to continuing to work with Mr Mulrennan and the management team and to discussing plans for the development of the Tuam Herlad. "With the proposed transfer of ownership of the Tuam Herald, another family owned title is to be acquired by a publishing group. There are inevitably mixed emotions about such developments but the commitment of Celtic Media Group to retaining the title and jobs is to be welcomed. We wish editor Siobhan Holliman and her team well in the future. Ian McGuinness, NUJ Irish organiser, will be providing advice and support during the transfer process."

Return to listing