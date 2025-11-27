Submit Release
ProfCom and NEC election results announced

The NUJ has announced election results for seats on its Professional Training Committee (ProfCom) and National Executive Council (NEC).

Chris Frost, Rachel Broady and Jonathan Jewell have been elected to ProfCom, which coordinates the union's professional training courses in England and works with the Irish Executive Council (IEC), Scottish Executive Council (SEC), and Welsh Executive Council (WEC) on their training provision. The election turnout was 42.6%.

Meanwhile Patrick Cowling and Susana Mendonça have been elected as a job share to the vacant London seat on the NEC, the union's main supervisory body. The election turnout was 12.2%.

ProfCom November 2025 - Report of voting.pdf

 

ProfCom November 2025 - Results breakdown.csv

 

NEC London seat November 2025 - Report of voting.pdf

 

NEC London seat November 2025 - Results breakdown.csv

