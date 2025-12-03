The Coffee Shops™ launch bilingual article listening feature

New website tool allows visitors to listen to articles in English or Spanish.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, has launched a new feature allowing visitors to listen to articles in English or Spanish on all of The Coffee Shops’ sites . This addition enhances accessibility for professionals across the country, giving users the flexibility to hear industry news, product stories and educational content anytime, anywhere.“We’re committed to breaking down barriers and making industry information more accessible to everyone,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of The Coffee Shops. “With this new listening feature, contractors and crews can stay informed on the go, whether they’re in the office, on the jobsite or driving between projects. It offers the opportunity to listen in the language they prefer.”The new tool automatically generates audio versions of every article, making it easier than ever for users to consume content when they want and how they want, further expanding our Read Listen Watch(RLW) initiative. By clicking the play button at the top of each article, users can listen to high-quality narration that delivers a natural and clear listening experience in English or Spanish depending on the language of the article.This latest enhancement builds on The Coffee Shop’s long-standing commitment to inclusivity and innovation, reflecting TCS’s mission to support every professional in the trades with tools and resources that meet them where they are.Experience the new listening feature today on RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and AskARoofer™.About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online

