RoofersCoffeeShop® Announces 2026 RCS Influencers En Español

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026 RCS Influencers en Español. RoofersCoffeeShp is committed to highlighting the thought leadership of our Spanish-speaking industry leaders through the RCS Influencers en Español program. Each month, these influencers share their expertise through interviews, videos and articles that address the most pressing issues in the industry. From contractors to associations to service providers, they represent every corner of the industry, offering insights that help bridge knowledge, resources and opportunities for Spanish-speaking professionals. Their contributions are showcased in the dedicated RCS Español Influencers section, ensuring their perspectives reach the broader roofing community.“We are proud to highlight the voices of our RCS Influencers en Español,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of The Coffee Shops. “Their stories and expertise showcase the value of inclusion in the trades. We are all one community celebrating every culture within. It is our privilege to bring all voices to The Coffee Shops and in turn to the roofing industry.”We are excited to announce the 2026 RCS Influencers en Español:Julissa Chavez – SRS DistributionOctavio Vázquez – Owens CorningLorna Rojas – TremcoMonica Vornbrock – The Glo GroupMoises Morales – SRS MVPAmparo Sancen – Sancen Contracting and Latinos En RoofingTeresa Ramírez – Southeast Contracting ServicesChris Navarros – National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA)Perla Arias – Project Map ItKrissia Guillen – Labor CentralMike Monterroso – SRS MVPCarlos Rodriguez – Mr. RoofingAna Maria Pulido – CertainTeedAlan Lopez – GAFReyna Mora – HB Fuller/GSSI Find more information on the 2026 RCS Influencers en Español.About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About RoofersCoffeeShop En EspañolRoofersCoffeeShop has expanded its Spanish offerings with a dedicated en Español section. Sponsored by SRS Distribution Para Latinos, this resource was first launched in 2018 to provide Spanish-speaking roofing professionals with relevant content, community and recognition. Today, it features articles, podcasts, project profiles and more, all developed by Spanish-language writers and hosts to ensure content is timely and meaningful. RoofersCoffeeShop en Español is a central hub for Spanish-speaking members of the roofing industry to learn, grow and thrive. For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com/en-espanol

