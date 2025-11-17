RoofersCoffeeShop® releases 2025 Roofing Industry Trends Report

The 2025 Trends Report outlines the challenges contractors face and the key needs shaping the industry today.

The Trends Survey gives us clear insight into what contractors are experiencing and what their greatest needs are so we can continue to offer meaningful tools, training and connection.” — Lauren White

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the release of its latest Roofing Industry Trends Report , sponsored by QXO. This Trends Report, which gathered information from May to September 2025, reveals current business issues contractors are facing, innovative strategies companies are using to recruit, train and retain talent and explores the pressures shaping operations today.“We depend on the insights of roofing contractors to understand what is happening across the industry. The Trends Survey gives us clear insight into what contractors are experiencing and what their greatest needs are so we can continue to offer meaningful tools, training and connection,” stated Lauren White, editor at The Coffee Shops and project manager for annual Trends Report.The findings from the report were the subject of a Coffee Conversations® episode featuring a panel of roofing professionals who spoke to the issues they are seeing and hearing every day from contractors across the U.S. and Canada. Ellsworth was joined by Scott Brennan of Eagleview, Brad Van Dam of Carlisle Architectural Metals, Tammy Hall of Southwest Florida Roofing Contractors Association (SWFRCA) to take a closer look at the trends highlighted by the survey and report.Below are some key findings from the information gathered from the 201 respondents:• The top three business issues at the time of taking the survey were: recruitment and retention, hiring and material cost• Over 50% of respondents indicated having a labor shortage in the field• Referrals are among the top recruiting methods that work for nearly 70% of respondents• New hire training was identified as the greatest training need amongst respondents• Digital advertising remains the greatest marketing need of respondentsSince 2016, RCS has surveyed contractors in the industry and developed seven Trends Reports to date that examine the challenges contractors face, what they value and the tools and technology they rely on to grow their businesses.About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com

