KariniScribe Agent Now Available in New AWS Agent Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Purpose-built for legal, government, and business workflows, KariniScribe brings secure, scalable transcription to AWS Agent Marketplace.

By offering KariniScribe Agent in AWS's Agent Marketplace, we help customers deploy AI transcription agents faster and automate real-world compliance and insight workflows.” — Nitin Wagh, CEO at Karini AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI announces availability of KariniScribe Agent in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools categoryKarini AI, a leading provider of enterprise-grade GenAI solutions, today announced the availability of KariniScribe Agent in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Karini AI’s transcription agent, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.While the market is flooded with AI-powered meeting tools promising automated note-taking, most fail to deliver the specialized insights that enterprises actually need. Generic solutions can't understand industry-specific terminology, miss nuanced regulatory requirements, or provide the tailored analysis that drives real business decisions. KariniScribe Agent helps organizations automate the transcription of government meetings, legal proceedings, and business discussions with domain specific customizations.KariniScribe Agent helps organizations automate the transcription of government meetings, legal proceedings, and business discussions with domain-specific customizations, enabling customers to convert audio recordings into meaningful insights with full security and compliance."By offering KariniScribe Agent in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access to our transcription agent solution, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently." Nitin Wagh , CEO at Karini AI. "Our customers in government, legal, and enterprise environments are already using these capabilities to automate compliance workflows, generate structured insights, and reduce manual labor, demonstrating the real-world value of AI-powered transcription agents."KariniScribe Agent delivers essential capabilities including accurate, timestamped transcription with actionable summaries and next steps; structured JSON output with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) delivery for integration with workflow tools like Slack or Asana; and secure, scalable processing with encryption and support for large audio files. These features enable customers to automate record-keeping and task management while meeting security and compliance requirements.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.Available as a SaaS solution, KariniScribe Agent supports secure API integration and structured output delivery via pre-signed Amazon S3 URLs. This enables customers to seamlessly connect with other AWS services and deploy flexibly across their AWS environment.To learn more about KariniScribe Agent in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rt7qilyb5bn4k To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ About Karini AIKarini AI delivers advanced transcription and workflow automation solutions for government, legal, and enterprise customers. The company's products enable organizations to convert audio into actionable intelligence, enforce compliance, and optimize business processes. Learn more at karini.ai

