Karini AI Integrates with Amazon Q Index as a Data Accessor for Secure, Scalable Agentic AI

Native integration with Amazon Q Index enables enterprises to build secure, compliant, and scalable Agentic AI apps directly on AWS.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI today announced its integration as an Amazon Q Index data accessor , empowering AWS customers to build next-generation Agentic AI applications that securely access enterprise data.The Amazon Q index, enables enterprises to securely grant access to the enterprise data residing in their Q Business applications with Karini AI’s advanced agentic platform, providing organizations the ability create context-rich Agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and intelligent automation applications while maintaining full compliance and security.This integration, addresses a persistent enterprise challenge: data is dispersed across ERP, CRM, ticketing, and document management systems. Traditional solutions often require risky replication of sensitive data to external platforms. By contrast, Karini AI enables secure “data-in-place” orchestration, allowing customers to reason, plan, and act on business data without moving it beyond enterprise boundaries.“Enterprises need AI that works where their data lives, not platforms that require exporting sensitive information,” said Nitin Wagh, CEO of Karini AI. “Our integration as an Amazon Q index data accessor eliminates replication risk and accelerates and enhances how customers build intelligent, agent-driven solutions.”With this new capability, enterprises can leverage Amazon Q Business’s 23+ enterprise connectors and Karini AI’s native knowledge graph to deliver secure and scalable applications.“Amazon Q Business customers want to extend their data investments to advanced AI use cases without sacrificing security or governance,” said Oliver Myers, Head of Amazon Q Business Go-to-Market at AWS. “Karini AI’s native integration brings this capability, customers can now build agentic AI applications that combine data access with the resilience of AWS infrastructure.”As a data accessor, Karini AI is accessible directly through the AWS Console. Customers can rapidly deploy pre-built Agent 2.0 Recipes using this integration in Karini AI for scenarios such as Enterprise Search, Generative Business Intelligence, and Intelligent Automation.Integration Highlights● Secure by Design: Enterprise data remains fully isolated within customer’s Amazon Q Business environment.● Native AWS Console Access: No external dependencies or data exports.● Broad Data Connector Support: Access to 23+ enterprise applications out-of-the-box.● Granular Access Controls: Fine-grained permissions via OIDC and Amazon Q Business ACLs.● Faster Deployment: Agentic RAG applications deployed in minutes with pre-built recipes.AvailabilityThe integration is available immediately to Amazon Q Business customers via the AWS Console. Karini AI can be activated as an Amazon Q index data accessor, enabling enterprises to unlock secure, scalable, and contextual agentic AI applications leveraging their existing Amazon Q Business data sources.About Karini AIKarini AI delivers a unified GenAI Foundation platform that enables enterprises to build sophisticated agentic workflows, deploy multi-agent systems at scale, and manage AI agents across their entire lifecycle. With Karini AI, organizations can Build. Deploy. Scale. Nurture. enterprise GenAI with unmatched speed, security, and control.About Amazon Web ServicesAmazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s leading cloud platform, offering over 200 services from global data centers. Millions of customers—including startups, enterprises, and government agencies—rely on AWS to increase agility, reduce costs, and innovate faster.

