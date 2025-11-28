Dispatch’s Jill Custode Recognized by Governor Cox as an Exceptional DPS Employee

On April 13, 2025, Jill Custode displayed outstanding performance during the two complex and emotional 911 calls. Within five minutes, Jill handled a report of a suicide and then immediately transitioned to a cardiac arrest—both high-priority, low-frequency events. What makes this even more remarkable is that she had been out of training for just one week when she handled both calls. It is not often that dispatchers handle two high-stress calls like these back-to-back, while maintaining such professionalism.

Jill managed both calls with near-flawless execution, maintaining an incredibly calm, professional, and compassionate demeanor. Despite the emotional intensity of both situations, she stayed composed, maintained control, and gathered all necessary information to ensure an effective emergency response.

Just 30 seconds after disconnecting from the suicide call, she answered a cardiac arrest call from a daughter who had found her mother unresponsive and not breathing. The caller was extremely hysterical and difficult to understand, but Jill remained composed and patient. She guided the caller through CPR instructions, including trying to get the mother off the bed, and ensured the caller understood what Jill needed her to do. Over the course of just 4 minutes and 19 seconds, Jill reassured the caller that help was on the way nine times and offered encouraging feedback at least three more—a powerful, steady, and compassionate presence during a heartbreaking moment.

Jill demonstrated outstanding poise, empathy, and technical skill throughout both calls, positively impacting those in distress. Her ability to remain grounded while managing highly emotional callers is truly commendable, and she is a valued member of our team.