Holiday Click It Or Ticket Campaign



Children’s drawings help remind drivers to buckle up this holiday season

Before holiday travel begins, DPS reminds Utahns of one simple, lifesaving message:

Buckle Up — Every Seat. Every Row. Every Trip.

WHAT: Media are invited to a Click It or Ticket holiday press event with a lifesaving reminder and powerful visual display. A holiday dinner table is ready for a family meal. Each chair is “filled” not by people, but with children’s drawings of loved ones they want to see come home safely. Beside the table, one chair remains empty, memorializing those who didn’t make it home for the holidays because they weren’t buckled.

Every year, lives are lost in crashes because drivers and passengers choose not to wear seat belts. As families and friends prepare to gather this holiday season, DPS reminds everyone that the best gift is simply arriving safely, with every seat filled around the table.

At the event, DPS officials will be available for interviews to discuss the importance of buckling up every time, the 2025 seat belt survey results, and additional seat belt enforcement efforts during the holiday travel period, November 26 – December 1. Utahns can expect to see increased seat belt enforcement this holiday season. More than 230 extra shifts are being worked by 36 different Utah law enforcement agencies.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 25, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: RC Willey, 2301 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

WHO:

Major Chamberlin Neff, Utah Highway Patrol

Jason Mettmann, Highway Safety Office

VISUALS:

Holiday dinner table with children’s artwork “filling” the seats

One empty chair symbolizing lives lost

Poster featuring the campaign slogan Buckle Up Every Seat. Every Row. Every Trip.

Digital media kit (available Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.) includes campaign video, graphics, and fact sheet



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sgt. Mike Alexander

Utah Highway Patrol | Department of Public Safety

801.554.5659 | [email protected]