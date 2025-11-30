The 6th Annual Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope Returns to South Florida

Santa driving in SWAT truck waving to the children during the Mystic Force & BSO Parade of Hope Members of Mystic Force and Broward Sheriff's Office at The Backyard Luncheon of Gratitude after the Parade of Hope 2024 Mystic Force, BSO, and the United SuperHeroes for Kids at the Parade of Hope 2024

Mystic Force Foundation & the Broward Sheriff’s Office Unite to Bring Joy, Strength, and SuperHeroes to Children Battling Cancer

"Bringing joy and happiness to kids battling cancer is our greatest mission.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida is gearing up for one of its most heart-warming and high-energy holiday traditions!The Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer, in proud partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, is thrilled to announce the 6th Annual Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope —a spectacular, joy-filled celebration dedicated to children courageously fighting Childhood Cancer, happening Thursday December 4th, 2025!Each year, this extraordinary parade brings together a powerhouse lineup of law enforcement agencies, fire rescue, SuperHeroes, community leaders, exotic cars, and families affected by childhood cancer. They unite for one mission: to surround our young Heroes with love, hope, and unwavering support.The Parade of Hope honors children battling cancer—the #1 disease killer of children in the United States—with an unforgettable procession of Gold Ribbon–adorned vehicles, flashing lights, and blaring sirens. This year’s parade will once again travel through South Florida, making its way past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.From sidewalks, hospital windows, and outdoor viewing areas, children undergoing treatment will watch, wave, and cheer as a gleaming fleet of gold ribbon–adorned police cruisers, fire rescue vehicles, exotic cars, and larger-than-life SuperHeroes pass by in their honor.A Powerful Moment of UnityThere is nothing quite like the sound of sirens echoing encouragement or the sight of SuperHeroes saluting the true heroes—these brave children. This powerful show of unity delivers a magical moment of joy to young patients during the holiday season, reminding them that they are never alone in their fight.The parade will conclude with a heartfelt Luncheon of Gratitude at The Backyard, where parade participants will gather to celebrate the day’s touching moments and reflect on the resilience and strength of the children and families they support. The event also serves as the Mystic Force Foundation’s expression of appreciation to the many partners and volunteers who make this mission possible.More Than a Parade—A Movement of HopeThe Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope is not just an event; it is a community-wide demonstration of compassion, love, and commitment to children battling cancer. It reinforces the message that there is a vast network of people standing with these families—lifting them up, cheering them on, and giving them the strength to keep fighting. The Parade also raises monumental awareness for a disease that receives very little attention or federal funding for research.This year, the parade will also honor the memory of children whose lives were tragically cut short by childhood cancer, ensuring their light continues to shine in the ongoing fight to end this devastating disease.Media is Invited to Join Us and Be Part of the HopeCome experience the magic. Stand with our Heroes. Help us fill South Florida with GOLD.The Mystic Force Foundation, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, invites the media to join this remarkable event and help support our children and spread awareness of Childhood Cancer.For media inquiries, please contact: Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 or Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.comFor more information about the Mystic Force Foundation, visit www.MysticForceFoundation.com Thursday December 4thMeeting Location:Target Parking Lot3251 Hollywood BoulevardHollywood, FL 33021Media /Interviews 9:15amParade Briefing 9:45amDeparture time 10:00amJoe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital(anticipated arrival 10:15am)1005 Joe DiMaggio DriveHollywood, FL 33021Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital(anticipated arrival 10:45am)1600 S Andrews AveFort Lauderdale, FL 33316The Backyard(anticipated arrival 11:10am)100 SW 3rd AveFort Lauderdale, FL 33312Approximate duration is 9:00am – 1:00pmThe Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is one of the nation's largest full-service public safety agencies with over 5,500 employees, including nearly 3,400 sworn law enforcement officers, detention deputies and fire rescue personnel. BSO provides full-time law enforcement services in 12 cities and towns within Broward County and all unincorporated areas. In addition to road patrol and other customary operations, BSO administers vital countywide regional support services, including K-9, SWAT, marine patrol, training division, bomb detection and aviation. The BSO Neighborhood Support Team (NST) is a community-oriented policing initiative under the leadership of Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony. NST focuses on strengthening law enforcement and community relationships, increasing awareness and improving responsiveness while bridging the communication gap between first responders and the community.The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4- year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 17-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, offering emergency financial support, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 7th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout , a magical Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported.Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local Law Enforcement Agencies at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families love, kindness, & support. These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are NEVER alone in their fight.

Mystic Force Childhood Cancer Heroes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.