10 Local Childhood Cancer Nonprofits Unite to Celebrate Kids & Families at the Heroes Unite Superhero Family Picnic

10 local Childhood Cancer Foundations join together for the Heroes Unite SuperHero Picnic. Shown are some of the brave children that have been supported by many of the participating Foundations. Heroes Unite SuperHero Picnic Sponsors will help make the day extraordinary for the children.

These 10 South Florida childhood cancer nonprofits are proving that collaboration is the key to making a real impact.

We all serve the same brave children battling cancer in South Florida hospitals. By uniting, we can do so much more to bring joy, support, love, and hope to these very special kids and their families.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 8, 2025, these organizations will come together to host the Heroes Unite Superhero Family Picnic, a special event dedicated to celebrating children who have battled or are battling cancer—and the families who support them every step of the way.To be held at AD Barnes Park in Miami from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the event is designed to give these young warriors and their loved ones a day of joy, relaxation, and connection. The picnic will feature fun activities for all ages, including pony rides, a magic show, craft stations, storytelling, and more. Families will also enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and special visits from their favorite SuperHeroes."When it comes to childhood cancer, our shared mission is greater than any individual organization," said Marta Blanco, President of Sofia’s Hope. "We recognize that by working together, we can provide more meaningful support, resources, and experiences for these children and families who deserve to feel celebrated and embraced by their community."The 10 collaborating nonprofits include Fight Like a Kid, Forza Stefano Charitable Foundation, Jessica June Children’s Cancer Foundation, Live Like Bella, Miggy’s Gift, Mystic Force Foundation , Oliver Patch Project, Sebastian Strong, Sofia’s Hope and Sunrise Day Camp. Each of these organizations plays a vital role in supporting families affected by childhood cancer, and their collective efforts highlight the power of unity in making a lasting difference."In a world filled with competition and divisiveness, this event is a reminder that when we come together for a shared cause, we can create something truly special," said Brian Burkhardt, President of Oliver Patch Project.This picnic is not just about having fun—it’s about fostering a community of hope, strength, and resilience. These Foundations all serve the same children battling cancer in South Florida hospitals, so coming together to make a greater impact is truly special. Making a difference in the lives of these remarkable children and families is the ultimate goal.The Heroes Unite Superhero Family Picnic is free of charge for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, but registration is required as space is limited.Media is invited to join at 11:00am Saturday March 8thAD Barnes Park3401 SW 72nd AveMiami, FL 33155

