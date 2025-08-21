A New Heroes Hangout Opens for Kids Battling Cancer in South Florida

Heroes Hangout Grand Opening invitation featuring children from the Hangout. Some are Survivors, some are Warriors and some are now Angels. Sponsors of the new Heroes Hangout and the Grand Opening Celebration The happiness on little Kayson's face when he received a toy at Heroes Hangout is the epitome of why we do what we do. Bringing joy and happiness to children battling cancer.

Heroes Hangout - the only Childhood Cancer Haven in S Florida provides a safe and magical escape for kids with cancer to play and have fun like all kids should.

We give kids back the joy and happiness always lost to a cancer diagnosis.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children diagnosed with cancer always lose out on the simple joys of childhood due to long, painful treatments and weakened immune systems, preventing them from visiting parks, playgrounds, or toy stores like other children. This isolation can take a significant emotional and psychological toll on both the children and their families.For the past 17 years, Mystic Force Foundation has served as a vital lifeline for families facing pediatric cancer, offering meaningful programs, emotional and financial support, and exciting memorable events for children fighting the toughest battle of their lives. 7 years ago, they opened the doors to the original Heroes Hangout —South Florida’s only dedicated Childhood Cancer Haven— to give these brave innocent children a safe and magical place to play, celebrate, and simply be kids, free from the fear of germs of the outside world as well as the stress, anxiety and sterile environment of hospitals.Over the years, hundreds of children have passed through their doors. Many of them have rang the bell and are thriving; some have sadly relapsed and continue their fight, and tragically many are no longer here. But every moment of happiness, every smile, every memory made at Heroes Hangout has been a testament to the power of community, compassion, and hope. Heroes Hangout has always been about more than just a space—it’s about preserving childhood, even in the darkest of times.What the Mystic Force Foundation’s Heroes Hangout does best is restoring childhood, even in the midst of cancer. The friendships and happiness found at Heroes Hangout are life-changing for these children, providing emotional strength that no medicine can replace.This Saturday the Foundation opens it's doors to a new, larger, and even more exciting Heroes Hangout for the Childhood Cancer families in South Florida. Every room of their magical new Hangout has been sponsored by loyal and caring companies, individuals and organizations committed to supporting and enhancing the lives of children battling cancer. Operational costs have been partially funded by the Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation and Emanuele de Martinez & Yunilda Sabina. A Gold-Ribbon cutting ceremony will start the day's festivities and then the children will explore all the new rooms, check out the new games, enjoy fun crafts, watch and participate in a magic show, and take home lots of goodies including loaded backpacks, stuffed animals and toys.The Mystic Force Foundation's Heroes Hangout is a multi-faceted family center offering love, hope and support:• Fostering Genuine Connections: At Heroes Hangout, children can bond with others who truly understand their journey. These friendships provide emotional support, reassurance, and a much-needed escape from the isolating nature of cancer treatment.• Providing a Safe & Happy Space: The Hangout offer a haven where kids can just be kids—playing, laughing, and creating memories rather than focusing on treatments, hospitals, and medical challenges. The bright colors, inspirational messages, and themed decorations throughout the Hangout provide a joyful setting for these children to forget their difficult situation and allowing them to just be kids.• Bringing Comfort Through Shared Experiences: Conversations that would seem heartbreaking in any other setting become a source of strength here, as children realize they are not alone in their battle. Talking to each other about their ports, surgeries, hair loss, and/or radiation treatments is the norm for these children and certainly helps them to better cope with their situation, a situation that friends outside of the childhood cancer realm could never fully understand.• Creating Moments of Pure Joy: Whether it’s through special events, celebrations, or simply spending time together, the center brings happiness into the lives of children and families who desperately need it.• Supporting Families Beyond Medical Care: Parents and siblings also benefit from a community that understands their struggles, giving them a space to share, heal, and celebrate small victories together, or find support through difficult moments.Press is invited to join the Grand Opening Celebration and Gold-Ribbon Cutting CeremonySaturday August 23, 202510:00amHeroes Hangout1960 NE 164th StreetNorth Miami Beach, FL 33162For more information contact Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 Silvia@mysticforcefoundation.com orEsther Reynolds 786.897.1997 estherreynolds1@gmail.comThis event is NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. After a very difficult 3 1/2 year battle, Salvatore passed away in 2011, but he continues to be an inspiration to the community and his legacy continues to change the lives of all children and families impacted by Childhood Cancer.This year is the Foundation’s 17-year anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, offering family financial support, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 7th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that serves children from all over the world treated in all South Florida Hospitals.

Mystic Force Memories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.