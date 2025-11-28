Realty ONE Group Powers Up Philippine Growth: Brokers Invited to Launch Franchises in Strategic Cities

Realty ONE Group Franchise Broker Owners

Licensed brokers in 30+ key cities invited to grow their own Realty ONE Group office with full training, global branding, and 100% commission model.

Owning a Realty ONE Group franchise helped us scale faster, attract top talent, and gain the support we needed to grow with confidence.” — Charlotte Marcelo, Broker Co-Owner, Realty ONE Group Upgrade

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Philippines , one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, today announced an aggressive push to award franchises nationwide. Realty ONE Group is laser-focused on 30 entrepreneurial broker owners across the Philippines' most explosive markets—ambitious trailblazers ready to supercharge their businesses to 20+ agents and beyond.With its first franchise—Realty ONE Group Upgrade in Bonifacio Global City—going live in August of 2025, the brand has quickly gained traction, adding Realty ONE Group Mart Pro in Baguio City (October 2025) and recently awarded franchises in Davao City and Makati, slated to go live in early 2026. Realty ONE Group is now actively seeking PRC-licensed real estate brokers who want to align their brokerage under the globally recognized black-and-gold banner.“From our launch last August 2025 to today's momentum, we've seen tremendous demand from both non-broker owners and agents ready to break away from traditional models,” said Pam Mangubat, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “Our 100% commission, UNbrokeragemodel—combined with world-class training, technology, and branding—is the perfect vehicle for ambitious Filipino brokers to scale rapidly and build generational wealth.”Echoing this excitement, Jose Taming, Owner of Realty ONE Group Mart Pro in Baguio City, added: “Bringing Realty ONE Group to Baguio City has already empowered our local team with global tools and support, aligning perfectly with our commitment to ethical service and community growth. It's transforming how we serve clients and agents in the north—and we're just getting started.”Key highlights of the franchise opportunity include:- 100% commissions- Comprehensive training through ONE University & Primetime Philippines- Cutting-edge proprietary technology- Full marketing and ongoing operational support- Access to a global network of over 20,000 professionals in 27+ countriesBroker-owners interested in aligning with a Realty ONE Group franchise in their city are invited to visit Partner With Us or contact our Franchise Development, Junn Rey Palma, or Robb Spearman, CEO of Realty ONE Group Philippines, directly.About Realty ONE Group InternationalRealty ONE Group is an industry disruptor with more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450 offices in 27 countries and territories. Ranked the #1 real estate franchisor by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years, the company is on a mission to open doors for agents, clients, and now franchise owners worldwide.To learn more about us, please visit: https://www.realtyonegroup.ph

