Realty ONE Group Philippines Launches ONE vCard: A Smarter, More Professional Way to Connect

Realty ONE Group Philippines empowers agents and brokers with a digital business card built for modern, mobile-first real estate professionals.

Our job is to make sure our agents have the best tools in the industry. ONE vCard is one small shift that creates a big impact — and we’re just getting started.” — Jose Taming, Broker-Owner of Realty ONE Group Mart Pro

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In another bold step toward modernizing real estate in the country, Realty ONE Group Philippines has introduced ONE vCard, a digital contact tool that lets all affiliated broker-owners, non-broker owners, and agents share their professional details with ease, speed, and style — anytime, anywhere.ONE vCard replaces traditional paper business cards with a smart, mobile-friendly solution that allows real estate professionals to connect with clients and prospects instantly — whether face-to-face or online.“In real estate, your first impression matters,” said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “ONE vCard makes that first impression faster, cleaner, and more professional. It’s all part of our commitment to helping our people stand out in today’s digital world.”What Makes ONE vCard a Game-Changer for Broker-Owners and Non-Broker Owners and Agents?No more printed cards — just one link or QR code to share all your details- Mobile-ready profiles with photo, contact info, listings, and links- Branded and unified, keeping everyone on the team looking sharp and consistent- Always up-to-date — no need to reprint when info changes- Perfect for events, open houses, and digital lead captureAlready rolled out to offices like Realty ONE Group Upgrade and Realty ONE Group Mart Pro, ONE vCard has become a go-to tool for real estate agents on the move, helping them stay ready for opportunities while maintaining the premium look and feel of the Realty ONE Group brand.“This is more than just a digital business card — it’s your personal brand, online and on demand,” said Kim Lupas, real estate professional with Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “In an industry built on connections, ONE vCard helps us real estate agents connect smarter.”The feature is now included as part of Realty ONE Group Philippines' tech stack, available to all affiliated broker-owners, non-broker owners, and agents who join the network. Whether used at tradeshows, casual meetings, or client consultations, ONE vCard supports the kind of modern professionalism that builds trust and opens doors, especially in the changing trends of real estate in the Philippines About Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is part of the global Realty ONE Group network, home to over 20,000 real estate professionals in 450+ offices across 27+ countries. Known for its bold branding, people-first model, and disruptive COOLTURE, the company is redefining real estate through innovation, empowerment, and opportunity.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph/about

