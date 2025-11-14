Realty ONE Group Philippines Offers 100% Commission Model — Empowering Brokers and Agents Like Never Before

Realty ONE Group Philippines Brokers and Agents

Realty ONE Group Philippines gives brokers and agents 100% commission — helping them earn more, grow faster, and run their business their way.

This model puts full trust in the broker and agent — empowering them to earn more, grow faster, and take ownership of their business like never before.” — Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner, Realty ONE Group Philippines

TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Philippines is raising the bar in the local real estate industry by officially offering its signature 100% commission model to Filipino real estate professionals — a move that empowers brokers and agents to take control of their income and growth like never before.Already implemented across Realty ONE Group’s 450+ offices worldwide, this bold model is a key part of the brand’s UNBrokeragephilosophy — giving brokers and agents the freedom to earn more while being supported by best-in-class tools, tech, and training.“In this model, real estate brokers and agents are finally treated like the business owners they truly are,” said Robb Spearman, Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “It’s not just about higher earnings — it’s about trust, respect, and building long-term careers in real estate.”Unlike traditional brokerages that take a fixed cut of every deal, Realty ONE Group brokers in the Philippines now keep 100% of their real estate commission — paying only a low monthly office and transaction fee, thereby earning a net of 93%. This system allows agents to reinvest in their business, build wealth faster, and gain the flexibility they need to thrive in any market condition.“This is the model I wish I had when I was starting,” said Charlotte Marcelo, Co-Founder of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “Paying their broker 20 to 30% is no longer limiting brokers and agents. They can finally see the full value of their hard work — and that’s life-changing.”“We’ve seen how much this model has motivated our team,” added Joben Hernandez, Co-Founder of Realty ONE Group Upgrade. “Our agents feel more confident, more in control, and more excited to grow.”The model's impact is already being felt within local offices. Experienced brokers joining Realty ONE Group offices in the Philippines report a noticeable shift in how they manage their income and approach their careers. Many have begun to scale their businesses more aggressively, while others have found renewed motivation through the added autonomy and earning potential. Despite the 100% commission structure, these brokers and agents still receive full support, including branding and marketing themselves, tech tools, training, and marketing resources — ensuring they are not only independent but also equipped for long-term success.This approach is part of Realty ONE Group’s commitment to redefining real estate by putting people before profits. The company’s global success is rooted in this people-first strategy, which combines financial empowerment with a dynamic Coolture of care, collaboration, and innovation.As Realty ONE Group continues to grow across the Philippines, more brokers and agents are exploring how this modern model can reshape their careers — and how opening a Realty ONE Group office can bring scalable success to brokerage owners.To learn more about how the 100% commission model works or how to join a local office, visitAbout Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is the official master franchise of Realty ONE Group, one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the world. With over 20,000 professionals in 450+ offices across 27+ countries, the company is known for its bold branding, people-first systems, and commitment to empowering everyONE to thrive.Learn more at www.realtyonegroup.ph/about

