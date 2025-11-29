‘Reinventing Democracy’ print edition reduced in price

A new democracy for Britain Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that the print edition of “Reinventing Democracy: Improving British political governance” is available as a reduced price special offer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jury trials. Demonstrators’ rights. A miserable budget. Austerity and Brexit. Scottish and Welsh independence campaigns.Many Brits of all political persuasions are now concerned about an autocratic State.This book shows what to do about it, including a first-draft written constitution:* replacing the House of Lords and other autocratic bodies by an elected People's Council* giving the people the right to put topics on the democratic agenda (with sufficient support)* giving Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland the right to leave (which would end English colonial attitudes)* giving Overseas Territories the right to equal participation in the United Kingdom.Extensive information about this and other titles is available at sparklingbooks.co.uk The special offer is at a reduced price and full details are on the web page. ISBN: 9781907230202An e-book is available, 9781907230226. There is also a printable and screen-readable pdf of the whole book and separately the first-draft written constitution, at https://payhip.com/sparklingbooks (UK, EU only)CONTACT: please use form on website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.