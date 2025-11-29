Submit Release
‘Reinventing Democracy’ print edition reduced in price

Cover of book, available as accessible epub

A new democracy for Britain

Sparkling Books logo

Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that the print edition of “Reinventing Democracy: Improving British political governance” is available as a reduced price special offer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jury trials. Demonstrators’ rights. A miserable budget. Austerity and Brexit. Scottish and Welsh independence campaigns.

Many Brits of all political persuasions are now concerned about an autocratic State.

This book shows what to do about it, including a first-draft written constitution:

* replacing the House of Lords and other autocratic bodies by an elected People's Council

* giving the people the right to put topics on the democratic agenda (with sufficient support)

* giving Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland the right to leave (which would end English colonial attitudes)

* giving Overseas Territories the right to equal participation in the United Kingdom.

Extensive information about this and other titles is available at sparklingbooks.co.uk

The special offer is at a reduced price and full details are on the web page.

ISBN: 9781907230202

An e-book is available, 9781907230226. There is also a printable and screen-readable pdf of the whole book and separately the first-draft written constitution, at https://payhip.com/sparklingbooks (UK, EU only)

