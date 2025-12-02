'The Greatest Crash' print edition reduced in price for Christmas

The Greatest Crash Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that the print edition of "The Greatest Crash" by David Kauders will be reduced from USD 18 to USD 15 for December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many are concerned that stock markets are too high and another financial crisis may be coming. The Greatest Crash " explains why the financial system that evolved from the early Italian bankers can expand no further. It covers the broad failings of global finance.Then it examines the contradictions, wishful thinking, and paradoxes that give rise to so much financial trouble.To escape this system limit, evolution is needed, but the obsession with regulation and conformity act to prevent evolution.The Financial Times said of the author “Radical thinkers might have a point”.The price reduction applies to USA sales and will take effect during this week at major online stores. It will remain in effect until the new year. Price in Canada CAD 24.More information about this book and all Sparkling Books titles is at sparklingbooks.comISBN: 9781907230240An e-book is available, 9781907230257CONTACT: please use form on website

