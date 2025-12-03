'Peregrine Harker & The Black Death' print edition reduced in price for Christmas

Peregrine Harker & The Black Death Sparkling Books

The print edition of “Peregrine Harker & The Black Death”, an adventure story for early teens by Luke Hollands, will be reduced by 20% for December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London 1908: A secret society stalks the murky streets, a deadly assassin lurks in the shadows and a series of unexplained deaths are linked by a mystery symbol…When boy-detective Peregrine Harker stumbles across a gruesome murder he sparks a chain of events that drag him on a rip-roaring journey through a world of spluttering gas lamps, thick fog, deadly secrets and dastardly villains.Every step of Peregrine’s white-knuckle adventure brings him closer to the vile heart of a terrifying mystery – the true story behind the Brotherhood of the Black Death.Reviews are available at www.sparklingbooks.com/peregrine_harker.html The price reduction will take effect during this week at major online stores, and remain in effect until the new year.Information about all Sparkling Books titles is at www.sparklingbooks.com/eu.html ISBN: 9781907230325. This title is printed in Germany and Poland.An e-book is available, 9781907230493. A printable and screen-readable pdf is also available, at https://payhip.com/sparklingbooks CONTACT: please use form on website

