'The Sicilian Woman’s Daughter' print edition reduced in price for Christmas

The Sicilian Woman's Daughter: Four generations of mafia women, a fictional story by Linda Lo Scuro Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that the print edition of "The Sicilian Woman’s Daughter" by Linda lo Scuro will be reduced by 7.5% for December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the daughter of Sicilian immigrants, in her teens Maria turns her back on her origins and fully embraces the English way of life. Notwithstanding her troubled and humble childhood in London, and backed up by her intelligence, beauty and sheer determination, she triumphantly works her way up to join the upper middle-class of British society. There she becomes a bastion of civility.But a minor incident wakes up feelings of revenge in her like those lurking in Maria’s Sicilian origins. As she delves deeper into her mother’s family history a murky past unravels, drawing Maria more and more into a mire of vendetta.A reviewer said about "The Sicilian Woman's Daughter" , "The charm of reading this book is that: always, and I mean always, the reader is satisfied with the result".Information about all titles is available at sparklingbooks.com and all are printed in India and Singapore.The price reduction will take effect during this week at major online stores, and remain in effect until the new year.ISBN: 9781907230691An e-book is available, 9781907230707CONTACT: please use form on website

