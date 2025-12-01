'When Anthony Rathe Investigates' print edition reduced in price for Christmas

Submit Release
Sparkling Books announce that the print edition of “When Anthony Rathe Investigates” by Matthew Booth will be reduced from AUD 27 to AUD 20 for December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The original Anthony Rathe stories of courtroom criminal cases appeared on American public radio, syndicated by the late Jim French through his Imagination Theater. “When Anthony Rathe Investigates” continues where the radio stories finished.

Prosecuting criminal cases, barrister Anthony Rathe convinced a jury to imprison an innocent man, who subsequently took his own life. Horrified at his mistake, Rathe abandoned his glittering legal career, vowing to truly serve justice. A series of cases came his way.

Review: "This had a perfect balance of deduction and soul searching to make the main character compelling. The mysteries were well written with refreshing style." - Bridgit Davis, South Africa

Further reviews are available at https://www.sparklingbooks.com/when_anthony_rathe_investigates.html

The price reduction will take effect during this week at major online stores, and remain in effect until the new year. This title is printed in Australia.

Information about all Sparkling Books titles is at https://www.sparklingbooks.com/anz.html

ISBN: 9781907230684

An e-book is available, 9781907230677

